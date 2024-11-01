Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform and Africa’s largest online shopping store, Jumia, has kicked off its annual Black Friday sales with juicy discounts and offers on thousands of products. If you’re looking for the best deals for your TVs, gas cookers, shoes, phones, and many more, this Jumia Black Friday is just the thing for you!

From November 1 to November 30, 2024, you can snag amazing deals on electronics, fashion items, home appliances and other range of items. From daily Flash Sales with up to 50% off to brand-exclusive deals and exciting Treasure Hunts, Jumia’s Black Friday is going to be an unforgettable one, saving you good time and money in this economy.

Why Choose Jumia Black Friday?

The present state of the economy has not gone unnoticed and to help lessen the burden on customers, Jumia has lined up an array of juicy deals that would run throughout the month of November 2024. They are offering a wide range of everyday products at highly discounted prices. If you’ve been planning to get home appliances, electronics, skin care products, fashion items and more, don’t miss out on this opportunity.

See some of Jumia’s Black Friday juicy offers below:

Flash Sales: Grab specific items at 60% off from Monday to Friday at 10am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. The offer also runs on Saturdays at 12pm and 4pm and on Sundays at 2pm.

Grab specific items at 60% off from Monday to Friday at 10am, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. The offer also runs on Saturdays at 12pm and 4pm and on Sundays at 2pm. Brand Days: Take advantage of Jumia’s collaboration with brands to enjoy massive discounts and best quality products. Jumia partners with top brands such as Xiaomi, Infinix, Oraimo, Nivea, Skyrun, Haier Thermocool, Diageo, Tecno, Bacardi, and many others. Great thing about brand days is that there’s one every day!

Take advantage of Jumia’s collaboration with brands to enjoy massive discounts and best quality products. Jumia partners with top brands such as Xiaomi, Infinix, Oraimo, Nivea, Skyrun, Haier Thermocool, Diageo, Tecno, Bacardi, and many others. Great thing about brand days is that there’s one every day! Explosion Fridays: To further maximise your savings, you can get an additional 20% off on all Black Friday Deals from 12PM TO 6PM on November 1 and November 29, 2024. The hack is to visit as soon as it clocks 12PM because those products run out super fast.

To further maximise your savings, you can get an additional 20% off on all Black Friday Deals from 12PM TO 6PM on November 1 and November 29, 2024. The hack is to visit as soon as it clocks 12PM because those products run out super fast. Treasure Hunts: Every Friday, participate in the treasure hunt and get to search for a Jumia shopping voucher hidden throughout the site. It ranges from N150,000 to N250,000 shopping voucher and other items discounted at 99%. See how to participate in the hunt here

Every Friday, participate in the treasure hunt and get to search for a Jumia shopping voucher hidden throughout the site. It ranges from N150,000 to N250,000 shopping voucher and other items discounted at 99%. See how to participate in the hunt here 11/11 deals: On November 11, 2024, you will get 11% off all Black Friday Deals from 11am to 6pm. This is a one-day event and a perfect opportunity to get your money’s worth.

Jumia Black Friday is more than just getting good deals, it is about making life easier and having access to a variety of products while saving money on everyday household items.

Download Jumia App to Get Started

To properly enjoy Jumia Black Friday deals, download the Jumia App on the Play Store or App Store. Shopping on the Jumia app is like walking into the mall while in the comfort of your own home but with the extra advantage of saving time and money with Jumia Black Friday deals.

Source: Legit.ng