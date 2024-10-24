In Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, Elon Musk's Starlink terminals sold out According to a map on Starlink's website

This occurs less than two months after receiving permission from the relevant authorities to conduct business in the southern African nation

Nigeria and Zimbabwe are the only two African nations, according to Starlink, where its terminals have sold out

In Zimbabwe, demand for Starlink services has increased since the Space X-affiliated company was granted operating permission in early September. By acquiring the terminals straight from its website, customers are avoiding a once-popular street market that resold the kits to customers at exorbitant prices. Hence, there is no longer a street market for the product in the country.

To keep clients and prevent the US company from entering the domestic market, Bloomberg reported that local internet service providers in the southern African country are lowering their rates.

SpaceX started deploying a constellation of 5,500 satellites in 2019 to provide broadband internet to Starlink, which serves over 2.6 million users worldwide.

Legit.ng reported that Starlink, a satellite broadband service from SpaceX, has officially debuted in Zimbabwe and is available for US$50 per month.

The setup kit also has a one-time cost of US$350, as stated on the business website.

This occurred four months after Elon Musk's SpaceX was formally given authorisation by Zimbabwe to run Starlink.

