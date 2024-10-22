The rising cost of living in the country has also affected the hygiene needs of Nigerian households.

A new market survey shows that the price of toothpaste in Nigeria has surged by up to 40%, with a standard tube now costing over N1,000

These new prices have forced many Nigerians, especially Plateau residents, to seek cheaper alternatives like chewing sticks

These are challenging times for Nigerians as rising inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices, and the naira depreciation continues to put immense pressure on Nigerian households.

The latest adjustments citizens are being forced to make are on oral care products.

Chewing sticks are now the replacement for toothpaste Photo credit: Sally Anscombe

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng check shows that sachet toothpaste, which a year sells for between N30,00 and N50, now goes for above N60 to N70, depending on the brand.

Similarly, BusinessDay reports that buying family-size toothpaste now costs between N1,200 and N2,500, compared to a previous price of N500 to N1,000.

Fatima, a local shopkeeper and mother of three in Rantiya, Jos, quoted said:

“I used to buy toothpaste every month without thinking twice. Now it’s a luxury."

According to Vanguard, an average Nigerian family will likely spend N5,000 on toothpaste that may not last two weeks.

Nigerians switch to chewing sticks

This price change has forced Nigerians to consider chewing sticks for oral care.

Adunni Hungbo, a trader, shared her experience:

“My toothpaste finished a few weeks ago. When I got to the shop, I was told the brand of toothpaste I use is now N2,000. I almost fainted. I had bought it for N1,500 just last month.

"I was so upset, but I couldn’t switch to another brand because I have a tooth problem, so I left the shop. As I was heading home, I saw a woman selling herbs, and it hit me— with just N100, I could buy a chewing stick that would work as a replacement for the toothpaste."

Why chewing stick?

Chewing sticks, often made from natural materials like neem, guava, etc, have long been a traditional means of maintaining oral hygiene in many Nigerian cultures.

These sticks are not only affordable but also said to come with several health benefits.

Chewing sticks are ordinarily from plants with rich medicinal values, and families of old insisted members compulsorily use them every morning.

