The Nigeria Customs Service has given private jet owners a month extension to verify their aircraft

A statement by the service disclosed that the new deadline begins on Monday, October 14 to Thursday, November 14, 2024

The NCS had concluded plans to ground over 60 aircraft owned by prominent persons over unpaid import duties

The Nigeria Customs Services has extended the verification exercise for private jet owners by one month, from Monday, October 14, 2024, to Thursday, November 14, 2024.

According to a statement by Customs Spokesman Abdullahi Maiwada, the extension is to engage operators who have shown interest in regularising their import duties.

The Customs lists affected jets

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government had concluded plans to ground over 60 private jets owned by prominent Nigerians over unpaid import duties running into several billions of naira.

Documents exchanged between the Customs and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NCAA) show that the enforcement will commence on October 14, 2024.

Clergymen and businesspeople are affected

Reports show that duties are not paid on most private jets operating in the country. Customs seeks to recover the unpaid duties, which run into several billions of naira.

The development led to Customs carrying out a one-month verification exercise on all private jet owners in Nigeria between June and July this year.

BusinessDay reports that the new decision to ground the jets will occur almost three months after the customs verification exercise.

NCS gives a reason for the new deadline

However, the NCS disclosed in a new directive that it provided operators an additional window to comply with the required regulations.

The statement said:

“This extension aims to engage further operators willing to regularise their import duties, providing them with an additional window to comply with the necessary regulations.

The statement said the service is committed to ensuring that all illegally imported aircraft meet the legal requirements to promote transparency and accountability in the aviation industry.

It said the NSC asks operators to take advantage of the new window to fulfil their obligations and avoid sanctions that may result from non-compliance.

FG Invites Dangote, Adenuga and others for verification

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has asked owners of private aircraft flying in the country to present their papers for permission.

The notice with the order was issued by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

According to the NCS, the exercise aims to identify privately owned aircraft incorrectly imported without the required documentation, ensure correct imports, and optimise tax collection.

