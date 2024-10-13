Neos Airline, an Italian airline has announced that it will begin daily flights to Lagos from Italy

The airline operator stated that the daily flights will commence in October and will fly once in a week

The official agent for the airline in Nigeria, has provided a breakdown of the Neaos airline flight schedule

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Neos Airline an Italian flag carrier has announced is set to commence direct flight operations from Italy to Lagos from October 30.

Sky Master, the airline handlers in Nigeria said the flights will be operated using a Boeing 787-800 before deploying a wider-body aircraft.

Neos Airline ready to begin direct flight Photo credit: Nurphoto

It added that flight will commence operations once weekly for one month,while its frequency will increase to three times by the second month of its operations.

Sifax Sahco Travels will also operate as the airline’s official travel agent.

Neos begins direct flight in Nigeria

Princewill Ogbonna, managing director of Sky Master, stated that the debut of Neos Airline will further enhance the relationship between Nigeria and Italy.

He said that Neos is a private Italian airline, headquartered in Somma Lombardo, Lombardy, and currently operates in over 50 destinations worldwide.

Ogbonna also mentioned that the airline is ready to tailor its operations in Nigeria to better accommodate groups and associations, based on their requests and needs.

He explained:

“For instance, the Christian Association of Nigeria will want to get to Rome and will not want to stop in Milan. We can arrange with our connecting flights to move them directly to Rome via Milan.”

Ogbonna appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his aggressive push to ensure investments come into Nigeria without bottlenecks.

He said:

"I want to commend President Bola Tinubu's administration for its inspiring leadership. Under his watch, this is the second airline launching direct operations to Nigeria, reflecting his commitment to attracting foreign investment. We are fully aligned with this vision.

"Neos Airline currently operates between Milan and Malpensa with a Boeing 787, and 60 percent of the passengers are Nigerians.This shows how Nigerians are boosting foreign economies while facing substandard treatment ourselves."

FG gives new order for passengers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has given the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority a 24-hour deadline to act on the unpaid air ticket balances of certain airlines, particularly those that have halted flights in recent months.

At the NCAA Consumer Protection Portal's opening on Thursday at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, Keyamo issued the directive, guaranteeing that travelers may file complaints in real time.

Recall that Dana Air was grounded by the NCAA for both financial and safety concerns while Azman Air halted operations due to incapacitation.

