Jubaili Bros Nigeria Recognised for Environmental Excellence by MAN

Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd has secured second place in the prestigious 2024 Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Ikeja Branch Health and Environmental Best Kept Industrial Premises Competition. This recognition highlights Jubaili Bros' unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and operational excellence in the power generation sector.

The award goes to show Jubaili Bros' dedication to maintaining the highest standards of environmental responsibility and workplace safety, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable power solutions across Nigeria and beyond 28 years on.

Speaking on the achievement, Nabil Suleiman, General Manager of Jubaili Bros Nigeria, said: "This recognition simply further shows our commitment to excellence in the competitive power generation industry. It highlights our dedication to not only providing top-tier power solutions but also ensuring we do so in an environmentally responsible manner."

In line with our commitment to innovation and excellence, Jubaili Bros. will be participating in the Big 5 Construct event at the Landmark Event Centre Lagos from September 24th to 26th, 2024. We invite industry professionals and energy enthusiasts to visit our booth (2A11), where we will be showcasing our latest energy solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers.itv

