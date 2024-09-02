Nigerian travel agents have expressed worry over the decision of Emirates Airlines to sell its tickets in dollars

The National Association of Travel Agencies (NANTA) criticised the decision to sell in dollars

The association said they are currently discussing with the airline, which has already opened a portal for ticket sales in dollars

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has criticised Emirates Airlines’ decision to sell tickets to Nigerian travellers in dollars.

The ex-president of NANTA, Susan Akpodoriaye, disclosed her worries regarding the airline’s decision, saying that transactions in Nigeria should be done in the country’s currency.

Travel agencies disagree with Emirates Airlines

She said the airline cannot openly tell Nigerians it wants to sell tickets in dollars without authorisation and asked regulators to sanction the airline.

Akpodoriaye said the airline told them during a meeting that the Nigerian government allowed them to sell tickets to Nigerians in dollars.

The former NANTA boss said the airline emailed agents about plans to sell tickets in dollars other than the local currency.

NATA pushes for concession

According to Leadership, Akpodoriaye said one of Emirates' conditions was selling in dollars, stressing that the government allowed them.

She disclosed that NANTA executive decided to engage the airline, seeking the option of selling their tickets in naira, noting that the decision should exclude 70% of NANTA members.

She said:

“So, we will present our case to them and present some of our ideas, and some of the ideas we are presenting to them is that even if they want to restrict the naira, they should at least not close it.”

NANTA President Yinka Folami expressed worries over the need for more clarity in Emirates Airlines' current pricing mechanisms, saying the airline has begun publishing some fares before starting operations.

“It is not a norm that they should be selling in dollars. So what we are trying to do is confirm from them. Everything they are doing suggests that they will sell in dollars. So we are trying to reconfirm exactly what it’ll be. That’s the conversation we are having with them now,” he stated.

Emirates' decision will pressure the naira

Emirates suspended operations in Nigeria in 2022, claiming that about $82 million of ticket sales are trapped in the country.

However, following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clearing the FX backlog and a series of meetings with the Nigerian government, the airline agreed to resume flight operations, scheduling it for October this year.

The decision to sell tickets in dollars has rattled many Nigerian travellers who disclosed that the move would further pressure the Nigerian currency, which is battling volatility.

Henry Uche, the CEO of Good Winds and Travels, told Legit.ng that many passengers will find it challenging to cope with the airline’s decision.

“Already, passengers are complaining about the decision to sell tickets in dollars instead of using naira.

“Although, in comparison, the airline’s tickets are cheaper. However, the hassles of sourcing for dollars before buying its tickets is another setback to many passengers,” he said.

Emirates Airlines crashes ticket fares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emirates Airlines is luring Nigerian passengers with cheap USD airfares, which has attracted mixed reactions from aviation analysts and passengers.

Findings show that as of Monday, August 26, 2024, all fare inventories on Emirates Airlines’ website were competitive but priced in dollars.

The airline had fixed October 1, 2024, as the date to resume daily flights between Lagos and Dubai, offering more choice and connectivity from the Nigerian city to and from Dubai.

