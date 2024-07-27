Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

Dangote Cement Plc plans to deploy 1,500 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) delivery trucks across its Nigerian operations as part of its efforts to adopt cleaner energy.

The Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak, revealed this initiative during a virtual conference call with investors and analysts.

Aliko Dangote, the company's chairman, affirmed the company's dedication to converting thousands of its delivery trucks to CNG by 2025. Photo credit - Dangote Group

Recall that Legit.ng had previously reported that the company announced plans for thousands of the company's delivery trucks to operate exclusively on CNG from next year.

Speaking on the matter, Pathak said:

“We are procuring 1,500 CNG trucks and progressively we plan to phase out the aging of our diesel-powered trucks and replace them with 100 percent CNG trucks.”

According to BusinessDay, Pathak stated that the company began its transition from diesel-powered trucks to CNG-powered trucks four years ago.

Meanwhile, in the first half of 2024 alone, the company added 300 CNG-powered trucks to its fleet, as detailed in its unaudited financial results.

During the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos two months ago, Aliko Dangote, the company's chairman, affirmed the company's dedication to converting thousands of its delivery trucks to CNG by 2025.

He explained that this move supports the Federal Government's efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, thereby boosting the country's energy independence and ensuring a more secure energy future.

Dangote previously disclosed that the company has invested in Dangote Sinotruk West Africa, a completely knocked-down (CKD) truck assembly plant that was recently inaugurated in Lagos.

The federal government had also that stated converting one million cars to operate on compressed natural gas could save nearly $2.5 billion each year.

