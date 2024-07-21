Dangote has urged the House of Representatives to investigate the quality of fuel and petrol at filling stations

He said that he was amenable to having an outside laboratory test the products produced by his refinery

The refinery spoke on what it believes to be an attempt to harm the refinery by multinational oil companies

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The house of representatives has been urged to look into the quality of petrol and diesel at gas stations by the president of the Dangote Group.

Dangote protested the alleged importation of inferior goods. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, Mascot

Source: Getty Images

Dangote said this on Saturday after meeting with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, to discuss the House's leadership.

He requested that a committee be established by the House to conduct the study and test products at different gas stations around the nation.

Expressing disapproval of the harm that inferior products cause to automobiles and engines, he requested that the House look into the quality of the laboratories utilised to evaluate imported goods and contrast it with the Dangote Refinery's laboratory.

After giving a tour of the refinery to the parliamentarians, he told them he was also open to having the products from his refinery independently tested.

He stated that this would only serve to confirm their quality and highlight the issues with some of the products that other companies in the industry were selling.

In recent months, the management of Dangote Refinery has expressed dissatisfaction over what they perceive to be an attempt by international oil firms (IOCs) to do damage to the refinery.

Additionally, it has protested the alleged importation of inferior goods.

Dangote also refuted any monopoly allegations. He stated that the Dangote Group was not given any special treatment during the construction of the refinery.

He added that no attempt was made to stop other players from participating.

Explaining how Dangote refinery will improve the economy, Samuel Oyekanmi, a research and insight associate with Norrenberger Financial Group said,

"The full implementation of Dangote Refinery is a potential growth propeller, however it will take time before we start seeing the full impact on the economy."

NNPC Ignores Dangote Refinery

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria still exchanges 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil for roughly 1 million metric tons (MT) of petrol, or 1.341 billion litres, through the state oil company.

This was disclosed by Bello Rabiu, a former Chief Operating Officer in charge of the Upstream Business Unit at the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The final products, according to Rabiu, were supplied between the NNPC, Nigeria's sole petrol importer, and certain foreign traders through the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement, often known as crude swap.

Source: Legit.ng