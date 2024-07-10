Air Peace has announced full booking for its London flights, reflecting strong demand from Nigerian travellers

The introduction of Air Peace's Lagos-London route has helped reduce international airfares to the UK

Air Peace will be getting a new competitor as Uganda Airlines gets approval to commence flights to London

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Air Peace has announced that all economy-class flights from Lagos to London are fully booked for the next 60 days, beginning in July 2024.

Toyin Olajide, the airline's chief opairline'sfficer, disclosed this, noting that Nigerian travellers have been in strong demand since it commenced its London flight route.

Airpeace says its London flight is fully booked. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

On March 30, 2024, Air Peace started its direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Olajide noted that since launching its services to European destinations, Air Peace has received commendations from passengers, including travel agents.

Punch reports that Olajide acknowledged the challenges faced by the airline but expressed satisfaction with the positive reception from Nigerian travellers.

How Airpeace is making travelling cheaper

Olajide explained that many Nigerians travelling from the United States to the United Kingdom book Air Peace flights to Lagos, taking advantage of affordable US-Europe flights.

He noted:

"This strategy allows them to save significantly compared to direct US-Nigeria flights.

"Additionally, Chinese citizens residing in Nigeria are using Air Peace to connect to China via London, benefiting from reduced airfares.

""Our system did not initially advertise our first-class seats, which has now been corrected. As a result, we recorded a very high load factor, with only 12 first-class seats and one business-class seat empty out of the 274-seat capacity aircraft.

"We thank Nigerians for their support and are pleased they are happy with the airline."

Ugandan Airlines begin direct flights to Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s airline, AiNigeria'sis to compete with another African airline, Ugandan Airlines, at the busy London Gatwick Airport.

The Ugandan Airlines is set to commence direct flights to the Gatwick Airport in December after securing slots.

The airline initially secured slots at Heathrow Airport, which is yet to be cleared by aviation authorities.

Source: Legit.ng