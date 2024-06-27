Domestic air passengers in Nigeria were once again required to pay extra to travel across the country

Kano, Ogun, Enugu, and Rivers were among the states where domestic air passengers paid higher fares

On the other hand, Abia, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, and Niger had the cheapest air fares

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigerians paid more to travel by air across the country.

According to NBS, the average fare paid by air passengers for a specified single route journey was N89,432.43 in May 2024.

This is a 0.27% increase while compared to N89,189 average price air passengers paid in the previous month (April 2024).

While on a year-on -year basis, the fare rose by 19.32% from N74,948.78 in May 2023.

NBS disclosed the prices changes in its latest price watch report published on its website.

NBS reveals top states with high domestic airfares

According to NBS, Kano recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journeys) with N96,800.00, followed by Enugu and Ogun with N95,500.00.

Conversely, Abia recorded the least fare with N73,500.00, followed by Plateau with N80,000.00

For air transportation in May 2024, the North-West recorded the highest fare with N92,228.57, followed by the South-West with N92,083.33. while the North-Central had the least with N86,071.43.

Here are the 10 cheapest states to travel by air and prices

States Average air fares Abia N73,500 Plateau N80,000 Abuja N83,000 Niger N83,000 Delta N84,000 Nasarawa N84,000 Bauchi N85,000 Benue N85,000 Edo N85,000 Bayelsa N85,200

Air Peace, others confirm crash in fuel price

Airline operators in Nigeria have confirmed the reduction in the price of aviation fuel prices.

The operators said the price reduced following supplies from Dangote refinery, which affected the commodity’s price.

The airline operators met with the Dangote group to discuss the challenges causing the rise in aviation fuel price.

