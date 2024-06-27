Kano Leads In List of Top 10 States With Cheapest Airfares As Airlines Confirms Aviation Fuel Crash
- Domestic air passengers in Nigeria were once again required to pay extra to travel across the country
- Kano, Ogun, Enugu, and Rivers were among the states where domestic air passengers paid higher fares
- On the other hand, Abia, Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, and Niger had the cheapest air fares
The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigerians paid more to travel by air across the country.
According to NBS, the average fare paid by air passengers for a specified single route journey was N89,432.43 in May 2024.
This is a 0.27% increase while compared to N89,189 average price air passengers paid in the previous month (April 2024).
While on a year-on -year basis, the fare rose by 19.32% from N74,948.78 in May 2023.
NBS disclosed the prices changes in its latest price watch report published on its website.
NBS reveals top states with high domestic airfares
According to NBS, Kano recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journeys) with N96,800.00, followed by Enugu and Ogun with N95,500.00.
Conversely, Abia recorded the least fare with N73,500.00, followed by Plateau with N80,000.00
For air transportation in May 2024, the North-West recorded the highest fare with N92,228.57, followed by the South-West with N92,083.33. while the North-Central had the least with N86,071.43.
Here are the 10 cheapest states to travel by air and prices
|States
|Average air fares
|Abia
|N73,500
|Plateau
|N80,000
|Abuja
|N83,000
|Niger
|N83,000
|Delta
|N84,000
|Nasarawa
|N84,000
|Bauchi
|N85,000
|Benue
|N85,000
|Edo
|N85,000
|Bayelsa
|N85,200
Air Peace, others confirm crash in fuel price
Airline operators in Nigeria have confirmed the reduction in the price of aviation fuel prices.
The operators said the price reduced following supplies from Dangote refinery, which affected the commodity’s price.
The airline operators met with the Dangote group to discuss the challenges causing the rise in aviation fuel price.
