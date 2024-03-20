The United Arab Emirates announces an update to its visa policy, allowing countries to enjoy its visa-on-arrival

The list showed that only Mauritius and Seychelles can enjoy the benefits across the African continent

The new policy means that the US, Canada and others can stay for 30 days plus an additional ten days with visa-on-arrival

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The United Arab Emirates has streamlined its visa requirements to increase tourism, allowing people from 87 nations to enter the country with a valid visa.

UAE Visa-on-arrival privileges are presently available for 87 countries. Images are used for illustration only. Photo Credit: Chainarong Prasertthai, Carlos Barquero

Source: Getty Images

BusinessDay reported that the only African countries covered in this update are Mauritius and Seychelles.

Visa-on-arrival privileges are presently available for 87 countries; however, only a small number of African countries are included; nations like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya are not included.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What the development means

In the past, travellers from numerous nations needed to obtain prearranged visas, which frequently involved application fees and lengthy processing times.

The new policy simplifies admission for a larger group of countries, including those from large markets such as the US, Argentina, Canada, China, France, and Russia.

When travelling with a visa on arrival, travellers can stay for 30 days plus an additional ten days.

The UAE's goal to maintain its status as a major international tourism destination is demonstrated by this reform.

One of the beneficiaries is Dubai, home to the multinational airline Emirates, which draws tourists for conferences, business, and pleasure.

Here is a complete list of the countries that can enjoy UAE's visa-on-arrival privileges:

Albania Andorra Argentina Austria Australia Azerbaijan Bahrain Barbados Brazil Belarus Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile China Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark El Salvador Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Honduras Hungary Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China Iceland Israel Italy Japan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Nauru New Zealand Norway Oman Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Republic of Ireland Romania Russia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland The Bahamas The Netherlands UK US Ukraine Uruguay Vatican Hellenic Bosnia and Herzegovina Armenia Fiji Kosovo

Presidency clarifies on UAE lifting ban on Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Presidency has responded to recent reports claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on visa services for Nigerians.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, March 5, that an agreement had been reached with the UAE on March 4, and the visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers had been lifted.

But Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said no changes in a statement released on the "X" page on Tuesday, March 5.

Source: Legit.ng