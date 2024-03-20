Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List: Nigeria Missing as UAE Selects 87 Countries to Enjoy Its Visa-on-Arrival Privileges
Industry

Full List: Nigeria Missing as UAE Selects 87 Countries to Enjoy Its Visa-on-Arrival Privileges

by  Zainab Iwayemi
  • The United Arab Emirates announces an update to its visa policy, allowing countries to enjoy its visa-on-arrival
  • The list showed that only Mauritius and Seychelles can enjoy the benefits across the African continent
  • The new policy means that the US, Canada and others can stay for 30 days plus an additional ten days with visa-on-arrival

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The United Arab Emirates has streamlined its visa requirements to increase tourism, allowing people from 87 nations to enter the country with a valid visa.

UAE visa on arrival
UAE Visa-on-arrival privileges are presently available for 87 countries. Images are used for illustration only. Photo Credit: Chainarong Prasertthai, Carlos Barquero
Source: Getty Images

BusinessDay reported that the only African countries covered in this update are Mauritius and Seychelles.

Visa-on-arrival privileges are presently available for 87 countries; however, only a small number of African countries are included; nations like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya are not included.

Read also

Nigeria missing as List of 20 happiest countries in the world in 2024 emerges

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What the development means

In the past, travellers from numerous nations needed to obtain prearranged visas, which frequently involved application fees and lengthy processing times.

The new policy simplifies admission for a larger group of countries, including those from large markets such as the US, Argentina, Canada, China, France, and Russia.

When travelling with a visa on arrival, travellers can stay for 30 days plus an additional ten days.

The UAE's goal to maintain its status as a major international tourism destination is demonstrated by this reform.

One of the beneficiaries is Dubai, home to the multinational airline Emirates, which draws tourists for conferences, business, and pleasure.

Here is a complete list of the countries that can enjoy UAE's visa-on-arrival privileges:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Argentina
  4. Austria
  5. Australia
  6. Azerbaijan
  7. Bahrain
  8. Barbados
  9. Brazil
  10. Belarus
  11. Belgium
  12. Brunei
  13. Bulgaria
  14. Canada
  15. Chile
  16. China
  17. Colombia
  18. Costa Rica
  19. Croatia
  20. Cyprus
  21. Czech Republic
  22. Denmark
  23. El Salvador
  24. Estonia
  25. Finland
  26. France
  27. Georgia
  28. Germany
  29. Honduras
  30. Hungary
  31. Hong Kong
  32. Special Administrative Region of China
  33. Iceland
  34. Israel
  35. Italy
  36. Japan
  37. Kazakhstan
  38. Kiribati
  39. Kuwait
  40. Latvia
  41. Liechtenstein
  42. Lithuania
  43. Luxembourg
  44. Malaysia
  45. Maldives
  46. Malta
  47. Mauritius
  48. Mexico
  49. Monaco
  50. Montenegro
  51. Nauru
  52. New Zealand
  53. Norway
  54. Oman
  55. Paraguay
  56. Peru
  57. Poland
  58. Portugal
  59. Qatar
  60. Republic of Ireland
  61. Romania
  62. Russia
  63. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  64. San Marino
  65. Saudi Arabia
  66. Seychelles
  67. Serbia
  68. Singapore
  69. Slovakia
  70. Slovenia
  71. Solomon Islands
  72. South Korea
  73. Spain
  74. Sweden
  75. Switzerland
  76. The Bahamas
  77. The Netherlands
  78. UK
  79. US
  80. Ukraine
  81. Uruguay
  82. Vatican
  83. Hellenic
  84. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  85. Armenia
  86. Fiji
  87. Kosovo

Read also

EU, Egypt agree 7.4 bn euro deal focussed on energy, migration

Presidency clarifies on UAE lifting ban on Nigerians

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Presidency has responded to recent reports claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on visa services for Nigerians.

Reports emerged on Tuesday, March 5, that an agreement had been reached with the UAE on March 4, and the visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers had been lifted.

But Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said no changes in a statement released on the "X" page on Tuesday, March 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel