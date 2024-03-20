Full List: Nigeria Missing as UAE Selects 87 Countries to Enjoy Its Visa-on-Arrival Privileges
- The United Arab Emirates announces an update to its visa policy, allowing countries to enjoy its visa-on-arrival
- The list showed that only Mauritius and Seychelles can enjoy the benefits across the African continent
- The new policy means that the US, Canada and others can stay for 30 days plus an additional ten days with visa-on-arrival
The United Arab Emirates has streamlined its visa requirements to increase tourism, allowing people from 87 nations to enter the country with a valid visa.
BusinessDay reported that the only African countries covered in this update are Mauritius and Seychelles.
Visa-on-arrival privileges are presently available for 87 countries; however, only a small number of African countries are included; nations like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya are not included.
What the development means
In the past, travellers from numerous nations needed to obtain prearranged visas, which frequently involved application fees and lengthy processing times.
The new policy simplifies admission for a larger group of countries, including those from large markets such as the US, Argentina, Canada, China, France, and Russia.
When travelling with a visa on arrival, travellers can stay for 30 days plus an additional ten days.
The UAE's goal to maintain its status as a major international tourism destination is demonstrated by this reform.
One of the beneficiaries is Dubai, home to the multinational airline Emirates, which draws tourists for conferences, business, and pleasure.
Here is a complete list of the countries that can enjoy UAE's visa-on-arrival privileges:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Brazil
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Hong Kong
- Special Administrative Region of China
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- The Bahamas
- The Netherlands
- UK
- US
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Vatican
- Hellenic
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Armenia
- Fiji
- Kosovo
Presidency clarifies on UAE lifting ban on Nigerians
Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Presidency has responded to recent reports claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on visa services for Nigerians.
Reports emerged on Tuesday, March 5, that an agreement had been reached with the UAE on March 4, and the visa restrictions on Nigerian travellers had been lifted.
But Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said no changes in a statement released on the "X" page on Tuesday, March 5.
