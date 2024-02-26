Two automobile manufacturers have collaborated to roll out gas-powered tricycles in Nigeria

Simba Group says the collaboration with TVS, another manufacturer, is a milestone towards a cleaner environment

The company said the launch signifies its support for the CNG initiative of the Nigerian government

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investment and the Economy for over a decade.

Auto company Simba Group says it has collaborated with TVS, another auto manufacturer of two and three-wheeler automobiles, to introduce a new tricycle, the TVS King Deluxe CNG, in Nigeria.

A statement from the company says the partnership underpins a commitment to sustainable urban mobility to enable consumers to cut down on petrol expenses, contributing to a cleaner future by addressing pollution and embracing eco-friendliness.

Nigerian companies release gas-powered tricycles in Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Company moves to pivot to a cleaner future

The launch was attended by key stakeholders from the transportation industry in Abeokuta, Ogun state, and featured the unveiling of the TVS King Deluxe CNG,

The event followed the leading product launch in November 2023 in Edo state.

The company stated that the debut of the tricycle in Abeokuta is a notable stride forward, acknowledging the growing CNG infrastructure in the state.

It also shows Simba’s dedication to prioritising the needs of riders, fleet owners, and distributors.

Punch reports that the event included test rides and allowed users to interact with the product.

The initiative supports FG's CNG initiative

The TVS King Deluxe CNG was designed to serve as an essential eco-friendly mobility, delivering good efficiency while curbing pollution.

It has a 30-litre CNG tank and bi-fuel option and is built to ensure sustainability without compromising performance.

The Business Head of Simba, Mahindra Pratap, said the initiative aligns with the government’s plans to introduce CNG vehicles in Nigeria.

He said:

“Beyond assisting riders in reducing petrol expenses, this innovative vehicle plays a pivotal role in fostering a sustainable and greener future for our communities with a sustainable model.”

