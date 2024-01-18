Wema Bank has refuted reports of distress in the bank, saying that its customers are not in panic

The bank said its financial records show that it still has a robust performance, going by its earnings

Wema Bank asked its depositors not to panic as it still maintains a solid financial balance among Nigerian banks

Wema Bank said it was not distressed, and its depositors did not panic following media reports.

The bank said it has received recommendations from customers and shareholders following its 2024 financial reports in its 2023 Q3 financials.

Wema Bank refutes reports of distress, displays financial results

Per the bank’s Q3 results, its profit before tax jumped by about 130% in 2023, with a recorded N21.76 billion against the previous year’s N9.46 billion.

Leadership reports that the increase extended to the bank’s other parameters, including its gross earnings, which rose by 61% from N93.8 billion in Q3 2022 to N150.90 billion in Q3 2023.

According to a statement by the bank on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, it earned additional commendation from customers across Nigeria for its success in combating fraud and ensuring financial stability for its customers.

Wema Bank displays financial results

Wema Bank said:

“Wema Bank, as usual, continues to exceed all expectations and hit seemingly impossible targets, earning the loyalty of Nigerians across Nigeria. The solid range of initiatives and diverse solutions offered by Wema Bank, both online and offline, gives substance to the bank’s rising numbers. Unsurprisingly, financial results are significantly improving by the day.”

