The Nigerian government is collaborating with the government of the United Arab Emirate to retrain Nigerian artisans

The government disclosed that it is sending 14 000 artisans to the UAE for retraining

The initiative is through the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) programm, which aims to boost the skills of 20 million Nigerian artisans in five years

The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to retrain and certify 20 million artisans in the next five years to boost the competitiveness of Nigerian artisans on the global stage and in blue-collar jobs.

The government revealed that through the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA), in partnership with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it plans to send 14,000 Nigerian artisans to the country for work.

Artisans from neighbouring countries dominate Nigeria

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Ajayi revealed that President Bola Tinubu has mandated the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to ensure that Nigerian artisans can participate fully and leverage the opportunities locally and abroad.

Oil companies in Nigeria in desperate search for artisans

The president’s aide said that Tinubu frowned at the trend where artisans from neighboring countries like Togo and the Benin Republic dominate the construction industry in Nigeria, and oil firms find it challenging to get competent welders, plumbers, electricians to work on big projects.

The statement said:

“To boost the pool of local artisans with proficiency in in-demand skills, President Bola Tinubu has mandated the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to retrain and ensure 20 million artisans in Nigeria are properly certified over the next five years.”

“In the last decade, many oil service companies and IOCs operating in Nigeria have struggled to get welders, plumbers, electricians, etc to work on their projects.”

“More disheartening is that builders and construction firms in Nigeria have brought in bricklayers, tilers, and carpenters from Benin Republic, Mali, Togo, and the Ivory Coast to deliver on major projects.”

He noted that the initiative involves a partnership between the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment with the ITF to standardize and license the training of artisans across the country.

Ajayi said that the federal has planned to send the first batch of 14,000 artisans to the UAE for work, stating that there is an ongoing collaboration between the UAE government and Nigeria.

