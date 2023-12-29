Angola Airlines has revealed plans to increase flight operations between Luanda, Angola and Lagos, Nigeria

According to the airline in a statement, the airline will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays

The airline said the development will help to boost trade and mobility between Angola and Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Starting Monday, August 8, 2024, Angola Airlines (TAAG) plans to increase flights between Luanda and Lagos.

It said this in a statement obtained by ANGOP on Wednesday, December 27.

Angola Airlines would begin to fly the Luanda-Lagos route five times a week from January. Photo Credit: Angola Airlines

Source: Getty Images

Capacity increased due to increased demand

The airline stated that the Boeing 737-700 aircraft, with the capacity to accommodate 120 passengers, 102 in economy class and 12 in business class, would begin to fly the Luanda-Lagos route five times a week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Its days of operations are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

With this in place, the airline said it plans a wide range of availability and mobility options for passengers by tapping into the Lagos market in one of Africa’s largest economies.

It stated that the city is one of TAAG’s main regional destinations, with growing market demand indicators, especially from corporate passengers.

According to the airline, the move will boost trade and mobility between Angola and Nigeria. In addition, the development will position Luanda as a hub for other destinations operated by TAAG.

According to the statement, TAAG has been improving connections on regional routes. It has boosted aircraft frequency to the island of São Tomé (São Tomé and Príncipe), Windhoek (Namibia), Ponta Negra (Republic of Congo), and Maputo (Mozambique) recently.

IATA confirms British Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, and other foreign airlines could leave Nigeria soon

Legit.ng reported that the International Air Transport Association has highlighted that international airlines faced challenges over trapped ticket revenues in Nigeria and other countries.

It stated that if the situation is not quickly resolved, it could lead to foreign airlines exiting the country.

Kamil Alawadhi, the regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East, International Air Transport Association, said this in an interview with Punch.

Source: Legit.ng