The Managing Director of Michelin Nigeria, Chioma Alonge, has refuted rumours of the company's exit from Nigeria, disclosing that while the manufacturing plant in Port Harcourt shut down in 2007, the company is committed to the Nigerian market.

She restated the company's commitment to the Nigerian market and its dealers, saying that its focus is to ensure the smooth delivery of quality tyres and after-sales services to its customers.

Micheline restates commitment to serving Nigeria

Alonge disclosed this during her speech to dealers and transport and safety sector stakeholders at the company's stakeholders' dinner night held over the weekend in Lagos.

The Company reveals areas of focus

The Michelin Nigeria boss said that the company's dedication stretches beyond products, encompassing comprehensive after-sales services, tyre service centres, mobile technical service vans that provide tyre fitment, and other free technical services nationwide.

BusinessDay reports that the company's sales director for Africa-Middle East-India, Ferrepl Tournebize, highlighted the importance of the dealer network, saying that the focus is customer-centric.

Tournebize stressed that the company's expertise and coverage go beyond tyres to a broader range of products and a deep concern for road safety in Africa.

The Assistant Director of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Ganiyat Olusola Adebayo asked end users and dealers to use and sell certified tyres as she disclosed the signs and dimensions of good tyres fit for Nigerian roads.

