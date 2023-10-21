Hospitality guru and businessman Kingsley Obiukwu has advocated new steps for businesses to grow

Obiukwu stated at a recent event that building a virile team is critical to rapid business growth and advancement

He said that many businesses could scale faster and better if they put in place teams that share a common vision and ideals

Nigerian businessman and hospitality expert Kingsley Obiukwu, Executive Director, Bolton White Group, has urged entrepreneurs to employ innovative business strategies to ensure the scalability and sustainability of their businesses.

He made this call while delivering a compelling address at the esteemed Albert Conversation event in Abuja recently. The event served as a platform for thought leaders to share insights and discuss the way forward for the nation's business landscape.

Hospitality Expert Kingsley Obiukwu at the Albert Conversations 2023. Credit: Kingsley Obiukwu

Innovation is key to business growth

He noted that innovation is critical to the longevity of any business. And at the heart of innovation lies the quality of the personnel behind the company.

"Building a solid team of people who share a common vision is vital to the growth of a business because it ensures that the team and the company are constantly evolving.

"It is vital for businesses to foster an environment that supports and nurtures talent. With that, businesses can empower their teams to drive growth and excellence," he said.

Effective systems build effective businesses

Obiukwu added that besides a formidable team, efficient systems and structures are crucial to providing clarity and helping businesses achieve their objectives.

According to him, effective systems are the backbone of smooth business operations. Organizations implementing efficient systems can streamline their processes and enhance overall productivity.

Kingsley Obiukwu, alongside a league of visionary leaders and CEOs, catalyzes a brighter future in Nigeria. He is one of the few young and successful entrepreneurs passionate about youth development and the growth of the Nigerian economy.

