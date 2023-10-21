Harmony Gardens, a real estate developer has been able to secure a court order over ongoing land dispute

The land located in Lekki Free Trade Zone have been a subject of contention for months now

The court order will to an extent expected to bring normalcy to the ongoing disagreement

Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Ltd has announced that it secured an interim order from a Federal High Court in Lagos over an ongoing land dispute in Lekki Free Trade Zone.

According to document made available to Legit.ng, the court ordered the Lagos State Task Force, including its chairman, CSP Ishola Jejeloye, and others, to refrain from any arrests, detention, intimidation, or threats against the Chairman of Harmony Gardens and Estates Development Limited, Saheed Mosadoluwa and members of the Abomiti Resettlement Land faction.

This order given on Tuesday, October 17 remains in effect until the substantive motion is heard on November 24, 2023.

Land dispute

ThisDay reports that the ongoing land dispute revolves around the contentious Eyin-Osa resettlement.

Mosadoluwa had raised an alarm over land grabbers believed to be using force, illegal occupation, and fraudulent sales through well known real estate business name(s) to unlawfully claim land.

The Lagos State Government, particularly the Ministry of Justice are also aware of the dispute.

Details of court order

The case, with suit number FHC/L/CS/2023/2023, involves the beneficiaries of the Parcel B Resettlement.

The Resettlement Communities, represented by Chief Rahman Olakunle, Chief Olasunkanmi Ikujenya, Apena Adijat, Chief Onayemi Obajimi Obafemi, and Pearl Ehighimetor for Harmony Gardens, took the matter to the court to seek relief.

In a statement the Resettlement Communities said that whoever buys Itunu City at Abomiti from Veritasi Homes is buying endless litigations because they only sold their resettlement benefits to Harmony Gardens and not Veritasi Homes.

The court emphasised on the importance of respecting the orders and maintaining status quo until next hearing in November.

