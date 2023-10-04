Leading the charge in innovative real estate investment opportunities, OwnLand Limited is proud to announce its strategic partnership with LandWey Investment Limited, a distinguished real estate development and investment company.

A statement by OwnLand on Wednesday said the collaboration will transform the real estate landscape by introducing fractional land ownership as a groundbreaking and accessible investment option.

Fractional Land Ownership is a pioneering concept that empowers investors to own a share of prime real estate without the traditional barriers to entry.

According to the company, through the partnership, OwnLand and LandWey "aim to democratize real estate investment, making it available to a broader audience seeking to diversify their portfolios and secure a stake in prestigious land assets."

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

1. Access to Prime Land Assets: The collaboration opens the door to fractional ownership in LandWey's extensive portfolio of premium land properties across Nigeria. Investors can choose from a range of properties known for their strategic locations and potential for high returns.

2. Affordability and Accessibility: Fractional land ownership allows investors to purchase shares in land parcels with an affordable entry point, starting as low as 20,000 Naira. This approach eliminates the need for substantial capital and provides flexibility for investors at all levels.

3. Secure and Transparent Transactions: OwnLand and LandWey are committed to ensuring secure and transparent transactions. All legal and regulatory requirements are rigorously adhered to, ensuring investor confidence and protection.

4. Potential for High Returns: Fractional land ownership offers the potential for capital appreciation and profit-sharing as the value of the land appreciates over time. Investors can benefit from LandWey's expertise in real estate development.

5. Diversification Opportunities: Investors can diversify their real estate portfolios by participating in multiple land assets across different locations and sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Funke Adebisi, Head of Business of OwnLand, expressed enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with LandWey, a trailblazer in the real estate industry. Together, we are reshaping the investment landscape, making land ownership more accessible and inclusive."

Sheila Ojei, CEO of LandWey, added, "Our collaboration with OwnLand aligns with our mission to create value in real estate. Fractional land ownership will empower investors to become part of our success story."

The partnership between OwnLand and LandWey signals a bold step forward in redefining real estate investment opportunities for individuals and institutions alike. As both companies share a commitment to excellence, transparency, and investor satisfaction, this collaboration promises to unlock new horizons in the world of real estate.

For more information about fractional land ownership and investment opportunities, please visit www.ownland.ng.

About OwnLand:

OwnLand is a forward-thinking real estate investment platform committed to democratizing real estate investment. By pioneering fractional land ownership, OwnLand provides investors with a secure, accessible, and profitable way to own a piece of prime real estate.

About LandWey:

LandWey is a prominent real estate development and investment company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. With a diverse portfolio of premium properties, LandWey is dedicated to creating value in real estate and empowering investors to achieve their financial goals.

