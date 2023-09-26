Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited led the list of 19 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) with the biggest Retirement Savings Account (RSA) record counts between April and June 2023.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

According to the second-quarter report released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the PFA saw the highest number of RSA counts for the period, with a record of 19,076 for the three months.

This amounts to 29.95% of the total amount of RSA count recorded for the period.

Stanbic IBTC PFA now has over N2 million RSA count year to date. Picture Credit: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

RSA count continues to increase

Stanbic IBTC PFA now has over N2 million RSA count year to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Arm pension came second on the list, recording 7,215 RSA counts for the second quarter, while ARM pension followed with 5,587 counts.

Leadway Pensure PFA Limited and Premium Pension Limited were next with 4,369 and 4,322 respectively.

Further analysis of the new RSA registrations shows that the top five PFAs accounted for 64% while the bottom five PFAs recorded an aggregate of 5% of the total number of new RSAs registered in Q2 2023.

A review of the age distribution of the 63,693 new RSA holders registered in Q2, 2023, reveals that 52,079, representing 82%, are active contributors below the age of 40.

8,359 new RSA holders, representing 13%, were between 40 and 49 years old. Those between 50 and 59 accounted for 2,689, representing 4%, while 566, representing less than 1% of the new RSA holders, are 60 years and above.

The large number of young contributors registered under the CPS is indicative of the sustainability of the Scheme.

See the complete list below by their numbers:

PFA RSA Count 1 April – 30 June 2023 Weight (%) RSA Count ITD 1. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited 19,076 29.95 2,034,226 2. Access Pension Limited 7,215 11.33 1,072,121 3. ARM Pension Managers (PFA) Limited 5,587 8.77 902,222 4. Leadway Pensure PFA Limited 4,369 6.86 699,239 5. Premium Pension Limited 4,322 6.79 783,196 6. Trustfund Pensions Limited 3,620 5.68 805,295 7. FCMB Pensions Limited 3,314 5.20 740,798 8. Pensions Alliance Limited 2,682 4.21 605,695 9. Oak Pensions Limited 2,128 3.34 234,351 10. CrusaderSterling Pensions Limited 2,031 3.19 375,587 11. NLPC Pension Fund Administrators Limited 1,861 2.92 61,741 12. Fidelity Pension Managers Limited 1,539 2.42 326,695 13. TangerineApt Pensions Limited 1,399 2.20 268,343 14. Radix Pension Managers Limited 1,346 2.11 46,099 15. NORRENBERGER Pensions Limited 1,148 1.80 321,940 16. Guaranty Trust Pensions Managers Limited 1,078 1.69 89,619 17. Veritas Glanvills Pensions Limited 756 1.19 158,096 18. Nigerian University Pension Management Company 189 0.30 323,408 19. NPF Pensions Managers 33 0.05 160,559 Total 63,693 100 10,009,230

PenCom had disclosed that 13,126 Nigerian workers who lost their jobs and are still under 50 withdrew N12.56 billion from their pension fund contributions in the first three months of 2023.

"Pensioners Live in Fear": Only 1 Out of 10 Nigerians Has Access to Pensions

Hamisu Bala Idris, the managing director of Norrenberger Pensions Limited, disclosed the extent of pension reach in Nigeria according to a Legit.ng report.

The disclosure follows several reports of pensioners across different parts of the country regularly lamenting the non-payment of their pensions, especially by state governors.

During a retirement planning seminar organized to empower individuals close to retirement and retirees for a financially secure future after retirement in Abuja, Idris disclosed that only 10% of Nigerians have access to pension schemes, as reported by Vanguard.

Source: Legit.ng