The Executive Director, of Bolton White Group, Kingsley Obiukwu has highlighted the investment opportunities in tourism

Obiukwu revealed that there are opportunities for governments to exploit in Nigeria and drive revenue

He cited medical tourism, adventure, and agrotourism as sectors that could boost investment

In a bid to diversify the economy and exploit the potential of Ondo State, the Ondo State government recently organised an investment summit, Develop Ondo 2.0 in partnership with UNDP and the European Union which was held at the Dome International Culture and Event Centre in Akure, Ondo State.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the event, the Executive Director of Bolton White Group, Mr. Kingsley Obiukwu, stated that Ondo State can attract investors and grow its economy through tourism.

High angle view of street amidst buildings in city,Federal Capital Territory,Nigeria Credit: abbey_adeyele / 500px

Source: Getty Images

"There is a lot of promise, particularly in niche areas like medical tourism, adventure tourism, and Agrotourism. With strategic investments, it could become a significant contributor to the state's economy," Obiukwu said

Obiukwu advocates engagement with local communities

He noted that the state has the potential to become the top tourist destination in Nigeria with its rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, breathtaking landscapes, pristine beaches, vibrant local culture, and hospitable people; all the elements needed to attract domestic and international tourists alike.

According to Obiukwu, who has a track record of excellence in the tourism and hospitality industry, tourism has the transformative power of driving economic growth within the state and the country as a whole, and one area with tremendous potential for impact investments in the tourism sector is community-based tourism initiatives.

He firmly believes that engaging local communities and incorporating their traditions and lifestyle into tourism experiences can create authentic and sustainable tourism offerings.

Tribune reports that by involving local communities in the planning and execution of tourism activities, we can ensure that the benefits of tourism are more evenly distributed, creating a sense of ownership and pride among the residents.

"This approach will not only lead to economic growth but also preserve the unique cultural heritage of Ondo State for generations to come," he added.

Source: Legit.ng