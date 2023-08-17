A Nigerian Real Estate company, Mobus Properties, has received tree seedlings for its campaign

Tagged Green Project, Mobus said the initiative is to drive a liveable environment in Nigeria

The project will enhance urbanization and tackle the challenges of a growing urban population

In a significant event held at River Park Estate, Abuja, Nigeria, Mobus Property Nigeria Limited (Mobus) unveiled its tree-planting initiative, "Project Green," to revolutionize the country's sustainable urban development and conservation efforts.

The project aims to tackle the challenges posed by rapid urbanization while safeguarding Nigeria's precious natural resources, creating an eco-friendly urban landscape, and setting new standards for the real estate industry.

Mobus management planting tree seedlings Credit: Mobus

Source: Getty Images

Project aims to create a liveable environment

At the heart of "Project Green" are stakeholders, driven by a shared commitment to protect the environment and promote sustainable real estate development for a greener, brighter future. Mobus, known for championing eco-friendly practices in the real estate sector, leads this transformative endeavor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the flag-off event, Kojo Ansah Mensah, CEO of Mobus Properties, expressed his vision for "Project Green." He emphasized, "This project is not just about providing beautiful places to live; it is about creating a conservation-friendly environment that will benefit future generations."

Mensah extended heartfelt gratitude to key partners: "I want to thank the Nigeria Conservation Foundation, FCDA, American Tower Company, the government, and everyone present at this event for their unwavering support to make "Project Green a reality."

Nairametrics reports that the representative of the America Tower Company (ATC), Karo Akaba stated, said the company is proud to donate 1500 seedlings to Mobus Properties' development at Riverpark Estate, stating that the donation is its contribution to keeping the environment green and ensuring its sustainability.

Green Project aims to sustain the environment

Highlighting the critical role of the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) in this initiative, Muhammad Boyi, the Zonal Coordinator of NCF, stated that the project will protect the environment from erosion and provide valuable economic benefits.

The idea of "Project Green" was credited to Ngage Media Global, a marketing communication agency consulting for Mobus. Ifiokobong Ating, the Creative Director of Ngage Media Global, expressed his hopes for the future: "We believe that this project will inspire other real estate companies in Abuja and across Nigeria to champion environmental advocacy within the real estate industry."

"Project Green" is a pioneering model of sustainable urban development, demonstrating that progress and conservation can go hand in hand. Nigeria embarks on a transformative journey to become a global leader in sustainable development and environmental preservation, promising a greener, healthier, and more prosperous future for all.

Federal Housing Youth Authority launches Lugbe Echo, Tree Planting Campaign

Legit.ng reported that a group, Federal Housing Youth Authority, has called on politicians in the country to emulate Dr. Ramatu Tijani, the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory.

The group made the call at the launch of a magazine, Lugbe Echo, and the commencement of their tree planting campaign in Abuja on Saturday, March 28.

The president of the group, Engr. George Chidi noted that the launch of the magazine is to bring Federal Housing Youths to the forefront of legitimate activities.

Source: Legit.ng