According to officers of the NCS, the contraband was discovered at several points throughout the zone

The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigerian Customs Service in Zone B, Kaduna intercepted food items, vehicles and other contrabands worth N1 trillion between May and July.

This is coming after Nigeria’s inflation rate hit 22.7% to rank the country with the worst buying power in Africa, as reported by Legit.ng.

In a Punch report, Isah Sulieman, the command's public relations officer, said in a statement on Friday that during the time period under consideration, the command registered 179 seizures.

According to Musa Jalo, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, the contraband was discovered at several points throughout the zone.

Jalo said that the unit recorded a total of 179 seizure worth N1 trillion in different locations within the zone mainly driven by intelligence combined with due vigilance and diligence.

He added that the items intercepted were with the help of Kebbi’s joint border patrol team.

He listed some of the items to include smuggled foreign parboiled rice and second-hand clothing, foreign soaps, vegetable oil, pasta and vehicles.

List of items intercepted by Customs

21 units of used vehicles, 11 units of vehicles ( as means of conveyance),

2234 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50Kg each, 48 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 25Kg each,

226 jerrycans of foreign refined vegetable oil of 25litres each,

2,780 cartons of foreign spaghetti, macaroni, and couscous,

278 bales of foreign second-hand clothing, 15 sacks of foreign second-hand shoes,

140 cartons of foreign tin tomato paste, foreign pomade,

Foreign milky creamer,

Foreign green tea,

Foreign milk,

149 cartons of foreign fruit juice,

Foreign soap,

Foreign matches,

140 jerrycans of automotive gas oil of 25litres each,

1000 jerrycans of premium motor spirit of 25litres each.

