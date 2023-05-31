Zenith bank has emerged the best bank in Africa for Corporate Governance Financial Services Africa 2023

The was given by Ethica Boardroom, which published it in its magazine

The bank’s Chief Executive and Managing Director, Ebenezer Oneyagwu, said the award was in recognition of the bank’s high ethos

Zenith Bank has emerged as the Best Bank in Corporate Governance Financial Services Africa 2023 by Ethical Boardroom.

The organization said the award is in recognition of the bank’s commitment to global best practices and institutionalization of corporate governance, which set an industry-wide example of best practices in the field.

Bank gloats in new award

The bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said Zenith got the award as a regional governance champion for the fourth year in a row, stating that the bank’s board has championed an exemplary governance culture that won it the recognition.

Daily Trust reports that Onyeagwu said the recognition shows the bank’s firm commitment, discipline, and high ethos in carrying out its business and adherence to the principles of good corporate governance.

He said:

"This award will motivate us to strengthen this culture internally and advocate for good governance at every forum”.

The Zenith Bank boss dedicated the award to the founder and Group Chairman, Jim Ovia, for making the template for a lasting institution available. He also thanked the board of the bank for outstanding leadership.

The bank has been primarily adjudged corporate governance complaint by Nigeria’s stock exchange, leading to its listing on the Premium Board of the exchange, according to Nairametrics.

