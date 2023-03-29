Unilever has appointed a new Executive Director and Company Secretary

The Company announced Abidemi Ademola as Executive Director and Afolasade Olowe as company secretary, effective March 16, 2023.

Unilever Nigeria recently divested from personal care products, which it sold to another firm

Unilever Nigeria has appointed a new executive director and company secretary.

According to a statement, the Company, which recently divested from personal care products, stated that Abidemi Ademola had been appointed to the role of executive director from March 16, 2023.

Unilever makes new appointments after exiting essential market Credit: Unilever

Source: Twitter

Loaded with years of experience

Ademola is a legal practitioner with over 27 years of experience in commercial and corporate governance practice in Nigeria and West Africa.

The statement said:

“Her forte is to proactively identify legal, regulatory, compliance, and corporate governance risks to business and develop innovative mitigation to enable seamless business operations and sustainability.”

Ademola is a law graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and has a Master of Law from the University of Lagos.

She also holds MBA in Leadership from Walden University in the US.

Punch reports that Ademola is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, a governing council member of the institute, and a fellow of the WIMBOARD Institute, WIMBIZ/IE University, Madrid Executive Programme for Women on Boards.

Olowe is versed in labour matters

Unilever also announced the appointment of Afolasade Olowe as company secretary, effective March 16, 2023.

She has 20 years of experience in corporate commercial law and Governance practice.

She is an expert in regulatory advisory and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and law governance, including labour and employment.

Univelver said:

“Before joining Unilever Nigeria Plc, Afolasade gained her legal experience in two of Nigeria’s leading full-service commercial law firms where she developed first-hand skills in her areas of expertise, especially Company Secretarial & Corporate Governance practice.”

Olowe is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria and the Society for Corporate Governance.

She is also a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and has a Master of Business Administration from the Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng