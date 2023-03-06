Mercedes-Benz has introduced its latest 2024 E-Class model with a built-in selfie camera and popular apps such as TikTok and Angry Birds

The new model is also packed with interesting and advanced features that will influence the rest of the lineup

The 2024 model will also feature an updated version of the MBUX infotainment system

Luxury vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced the latest addition to its fleet, the 2024 E-Class model, complete with a host of exciting new features.

One of the most notable updates is the addition of a built-in selfie camera, allowing passengers to take pictures and videos while on the go.

In addition, the car comes equipped with popular apps such as TikTok and Angry Birds, making it a unique and entertaining driving experience.

Latest version of Benz will come with exciting new features Photo credit: @mecedesbenz

Source: Facebook

The addition to the new E-Class model is likely to appeal to younger, tech-savvy drivers looking for a unique and engaging driving experience

Verge reports that the new model also features an updated MBUX infotainment system, which includes a large touchscreen display, voice command functionality, and seamless connectivity to various devices.

Mercedes-Benz speaks on the new model

According to Mercedes-Benz CEO, Ola Källenius, the company conducted extensive research to determine which features were most in demand.

Adding a built-in selfie camera and popular apps such as TikTok and Angry Birds directly respond to consumer preferences.

Music apps from Dolby, Universal, Apple Music, Spotify and others along with video games through Antstream Arcade are also available.

Källenius said:

"We know that our customers want to stay connected and entertained while on the road, and the new E-Class model delivers on that promise," said Källenius. "With features like a built-in selfie camera and popular apps like TikTok and Angry Birds, the car is designed to make the driving experience more enjoyable and interactive."

Mercedes-Benz comes with giant screen Photo credit: @mercedesbenz

Source: Facebook

Forbes described the new Mecedes-Benz as all about media, relaxation, productivity, and information with sounds, visuals, haptic feedback on the seats and wheel, and even smells involved.

The sixth generation of the E-Class, will be the first significant change since 2016 and will cost $56,750.

