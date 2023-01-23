Nigerians and visitors looking to leave the country were left stranded at Lagos international airport

This follows the strike embarked upon by NAHCO workers a key part of the airport's daily activities

In a video, thousands of Nigerians were left stranded at the airport confused about what to do and the fate of their flights

On Monday, 23 January 2023 scores of international flights were canceled at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

This is because of a strike by Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO) workers over a wage increase demand.

NAHCO handles check-in, boarding, and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, V. Atlantic, and Turkish Air among others.

Passengers stranded at the airport Credit: MMA

Source: Facebook

When Legit.ng visited the airport travelers were seen with their luggage wearing confused and frustrated looks.

A NAHCO staff who refused to be mentioned told Legit.ng as he walked out said:

"No work, they were on strike."

Some of the passengers could not hide their frustration and described the experience as horrible.

Kunke Alabi told Legit.ng

"This is very painful, I am returning to school and I have an class assignment in next week I need to be in UK to prepare.

"No one can escape from Nigeria's problem, it just has away to affect you."

Another NAHCO staff said:

“Even the Qatar flight I was supposed to travel with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there was no one to handle them."

Legit.ng observed that passengers are kept outside the terminal building while some who made their way in sit confused.

Madam Helen who is supposed to be in Qatar also said:

"I got here, at 7 am hoping to catch my flight to Doha, on getting here I met all this, no information, announcements or emails were sent to passengers to update them."

Video surface online

Some of the stranded travelers have taken to social media to vent their frustration as a video shows a large number of persons stranded at the airport.

NAHCO reacts

In a press release, NACHO pleaded with Nigerians and also affected airlines noting that it is engaging the unions and bringing to an end the disruption in flight services occasioned by the industrial action embarked upon by a section of its staff.

The Group Executive Director, Olusola Obabori said:

"We regret all the inconvenience. We understand the power of negotiation. The Company which has arguably the best welfare package among the local players in the aviation industry will do all that is absolutely necessary to make its workforce happy even as it delights its customers.

"This situation would be resolved speedily as it is detrimental to the staff, the Company and its esteemed clients."

Source: Legit.ng