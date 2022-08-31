The direct selling industry is a multi-billion dollar business and has been seen embraced by millions around the world

According to statistics, it has helped to eliminate poverty and raise standards of lives all globally

As it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry players have been asked to reinvent it

The Multi-level Marketing industry has come of age, especially in Nigeria, where it has remained strong in the last three decades.

Statistics show that the industry has churned out millionaires in the last decade, making the industry alluring to wannabe sellers.

Direct sellers should reimagine the future Credit: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

According to recent data, the direct selling industry beat during the COVID-19 pandemic as countries and economies were battered.

Personal incomes were also eroded as people, especially direct sellers, could not reach their target markets.

A year after the pandemic, demand for consumer health products continued to surge, dominating retail in direct selling.

In Nigeria, Direct selling has picked up, and there is a need for innovation and creativity.

Roger Barnet of QNET, a leading direct sales company, told Legit.ng that industry players should reinvent the industry and allow technology to play a major role.

He said the company is ready to apply itself to redefine the industry's contribution in the next decade.

He said that the company is willing to meet the industry's technological challenges.

As millions worldwide rebuild their livelihoods after the pandemic, the company is saying it stands in a unique place to help communities recover from the ravages of COVID-19 and build a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable post-pandemic economy.

A Digital Transformation

Bernett stated that the firm has built a reputation as a digital pioneer and is the leading developer of online tools like mobile apps that empower its entrepreneurs to run their businesses from anywhere, at any time.

Empowering direct sellers to thrive

According to him, the company provides its representative with the latest tools, training and education to leverage their online presence.

The gig economy is ruled by independent representatives who use the internet to sell goods and services and earn income based on their terms.

Building a Sustainable Future

QNET says it believes in making a lasting impact on the lives of people in its communities and ensuring the planet's safety, launching a signature initiative for financial literacy known as Fingreen.

Finegreen seeks to train 6,000 young people in Nigeria and planet matters.

As the world recovers from the ravages of COVID-19, the company says it wants to play a vital part in the future of that recovery.

Source: Legit.ng