Recent forecasts have painted a glorious future for the airline industry globally as the economies recover from COVID-19

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global airline industry is expected to grow in 2022 and 2023

Also, air travel is projected to grow and spur more revenue growth for the industry globally

With the Nigerian government's launch of a national carrier, Nigeria Air, attention has shifted to other national airlines operating in Africa, including privately owned ones.

Unarguably, air travel is one of the hallmarks of a developed economy, aiding global interaction, commerce and international trade.

Best perfoming airlines in Africa Credit: PASCAL PAVANI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian airlines may miss out on IATA's revenue projection

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projected that the airline industry would make a massive comeback as economies worldwide recover from the debilitating effects of COVID-19.

According to IATA's projection, the industry losses will reduce to $9.7 billion from the October 2021 projection of $11.6 billion loss, a net margin of 1.2 per cent.

Also, IATA said that industry profitability for 2023 is achievable, with North America already expected to deliver about $8.8 billion in 2022.

The global airline body said that gains are improving yields and helping airlines to reduce losses despite rising labour and fuel costs.

Passenger revenue to increase in 2022

The body said that industry revenue is expected to reach about $782 billion, a more than a 54.5 per cent increase and that flights operated in 2022 are expected to amount to $33.8 million, an increase of 86.9 per cent compared to 2019, with 38.9 million flights.

Passenger revenues are also expected to account for $498 billion of total industry revenue, doubling 2021 revenue of $239 billion.

Additionally, cargo revenues will account for $191 billion of industry revenues, a decline from the $204 billion recorded in 2021.

Some countries in Africa with robust airline industries will benefit from IATA's optimistic forecast in 2022 and 2023.

Here are the best-performing airlines in Africa

Air Seychelles

Fastjet

Safair

RwandAir

Air Mauritius:

Kenya Airways

South African Airways

Royal Air Maroc

Ethiopian Airlines

