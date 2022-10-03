The federal government of Nigeria will soon embark on a mandatory water test policy across the country

The water test policy is to ensure water quality across Nigeria to forestall water-related infections and disease outbreaks

The minister of Water Resources was quoted as saying that the ministry will soon embark on surveillance of boreholes drilling and monitoring

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nigerian government has initiated plans to enforce the mandatory water testing policy for drilling boreholes and other water projects across Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Minister of Water Resources, Malam Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this on Sunday, October 2, 2022, during an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Nigerian government to enforce water testing in Nigeria Credit: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

Ministry to start surveillance of borehole drilling in Nigeria

According to Adamu, the policy is part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to strengthen its National Reference Laboratories to solve water-related problems of quality, standards and monitoring in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adamu stated that the ministry would develop a policy to see every water project, like boreholes, do mandatory water tests as part of the condition to drill.

He said the ministry carries out periodic water surveillance throughout the country to ensure adherence to the Nigerian Standard Drinking Water Quality.

The minister stated that the water test would be conducted in four government-owned laboratories across the nation to keep them busy and use the labs to keep busy.

He said the ministry would soon embark on water testing across the nation because the ministry is also in charge of quality water surveillance.

He said:

“So, periodically, we go out, we test not only existing water supply schemes, but also the rivers with the source of the raw water,” he said.

Adamu restated the ministry’s commitment to completing the National Reference Labs as a priority.

The reason to embark on the mandatory water test is to forestall outbreaks of infections because, in some cases of infections, there was no proper test done.

New report says drinking water in Lagos polluted with microplastics

Recall that Legit.ng reported that A newly published report has found that microplastics are now prevalent in drinking water in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos.

According to a Bloomberg report, tiny particles and flakes that are produced when plastic is not properly disposed of break down, and find their way into the environment where they can be drunk by animals and humans.

Researchers recently found microplastics in human blood for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng