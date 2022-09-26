The malfunctioning of many bank apps in recent times has been blamed on the mass resignation hitting the banking industry

Recent reports said many tech workers in many banks had fled abroad, which could mean taking customers’ details along.

Customers are panicking that their funds may no longer be safe and contemplating moving the funds and investing something else

If you have experienced a glitch recently using your bank apps, then you are not alone.

Several people have reported that their bank apps have not responded as before, and the banks have blamed the situation on server problems.

Tech workers from Nigerian banks moving abroad Credit: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

PiggyVest, others suffer glitches

Last week, one of the savings platforms, PiggyVest, went down for more than 24 hours, sending users into a frenzy.

While PiggyVest is not a conventional bank, it houses billions in savings from users in Nigeria and beyond.

The glitch on PiggyVest, which trended on social media that panicking users began to mass withdrawals despite the platform assuring them of the safety of their funds.

Another popular bank is reported to have been suffering from technical hitches almost on weekly basis is said to have lost over 100 tech workers in the last seven months.

A recent report has pinned faltering banks apps on the mass resignation by tech workers plaguing the financial institutions in Nigeria.

Tech workers running abroad leave customers vulnerable

Several tech workers in banks are exiting Nigeria, worsening the brain drain in the country and almost throwing the banking industry into a crisis and increasing training costs for the banks.

Now, there are fears that the fleeing tech workers are fleeing with the financial records and details of depositors, including transaction details and cashflows of individuals and companies.

Analyst express worry as banks embark on recruitment drive

Analysts say the situation is dangerous for depositors as unscrupulous ex-workers could take advantage of their knowledge of the internal mechanisms of the banks and unleash financial mayhem on depositors.

A source close to one of the new generation banks told Legit.ng that the bank has lost over 24 tech workers, most of whom work in critical areas in the bank.

He said despite the workers submitting whatever details of customers in their possessions, there is no doubt that they have mastered the internal workings of the bank.

“What you cannot take away from anyone is the knowledge they have acquired. With that knowledge, they can do just anything. So, there is fear in our bank, and maybe many others, that sooner, customers will experience severe problems with their funds,” he said.

Bloomberg reports that the brain in Africa’s biggest economy, which has become known as Japa, has a severe effect on the financial sector.

Banks are already suffering from surging interest rates, higher operating costs and threats of an increase in non-performing loans and are forced to recruit new staffers.

Chidimma Anyanwu, a biochemistry graduate from Imo State University, told Legit.ng that she has received over four interview invitations from four different banks, one of which asked her to apply as a tech worker.

“In my CV, it is clear that I studied biochemistry, but the banks are desperate to employ me and retrain me as a tech worker."

“I am currently conflicted but I will give it a shot,” she said

The bank tech workers fleeing abroad are lured by higher salaries, better fringe benefits, job security and great exit benefits.

Better schools, higher salaries and more fringe benefits abroad, combined with a lack of local job security, are pushing mid- and early-career employees abroad, it quoted a report released this month by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) as saying.

Despite depositors’ funds insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), bank customers have expressed worries over the development, with many mulling pulling out their funds and investing them in less risky assets like real estate.

Customers express worry

John Omenka stated he might have to close his accounts across four banks to save mental health.

“The report worries me. I know how much I have saved in four banks. If anything happens to them, I don’t know how I will react,” Omenka said.

Joy Ogwu, a businesswoman, almost broke when she heard her bank app suffered glitches and may take hours to resolve.

When I got the message from one of my banks, I almost suffered a stroke. I had been trying to send money to my customers but the transfer keep failing until I got the message,” she said.

So skilled workers are turning to big western economies, where other Nigerians have built successful lives, particularly Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom

