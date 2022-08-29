More leading Nigerian companies are including female representatives on their board

As at the end of 2021, 27.9 percent of board seats in the NGX top 20 companies are held by women

While 50 percent of the top 20 companies have at least 30 percent female representation on their boards

A report has revealed the top three listed businesses with female board members on the Nigerian Exchange.

The companies are Lafarge Africa Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, and Stanbic IBTC as captured on the 2022 PWR NGX Top 20 Gender Diversity Scorecard.

The report shows that the three corporations each have 45.5 percent female board presence.

Over the years there have been calls for more women directors in top Nigerian companies Credit:PWR NGX

Source: Facebook

The scorecard assesses female participation on the boards of the Nigerian Exchange Limited's 20 biggest firms by market value (NGX).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ranking

Ivana Osagie founder of PWR Advisory said:

"Lafarge Africa Plc, Nigerian Breweries, and Stanbic IBTC are all in first place on the scorecard, with 45.5% female board presence."

"Congratulations to Lafarge and Stanbic IBTC for maintaining their 3-star ratings from the previous year. Congratulations also to Nigerian breweries, which have increased their market share dramatically from 37.5 percent last year."

Guinness Nigeria is in second place, with 36.4 percent. Guinness, led by Omobola Johnson, is a new addition to the list and the only corporation with a female board chair.

Following Guinness are Access Holding Plc (33.3%), Guaranty Trust Holdings Company Plc (33.3%), Transnational Corporation Plc (33.3%), the United Bank for Africa Plc (31.3%), Airtel Africa Plc (30.8%), and Seplat Energy Plc (30.8%).

Other companies on the top 20 list.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (28.6%)

Dangote Cement Plc (26.7%)

Dangote Sugar Refinery` Plc (25.0%)

Nestle Nigeria Plc (22.2%)

Presco Plc (20%)

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (18.8%)

Zenith Bank Plc (17.6 %)

Okomu Oil Palm Plc (16.7%)

BUA Cement Plc (12.5%)

FBN Holdings Plc (10%)

GT, Zenith head the list of Nigerian banks with best-paid executives at a monthly salary average of N8.4m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the banking sector, especially commercial banks, is one of Nigeria's most profitable sectors, generating billions in profits.

The Chief Executive/Managing Director, the highest-ranking executive in the organization, is in charge of making the best corporate choices, overseeing the execution of the organization's corporate strategy, and, most importantly, maximizing the shareholders' return.

Thus, these enormous responsibilities also come with considerable executive compensation for their service making them ostensibly the highest-ranking staff of the bank.

Source: Legit.ng