Son of Billionaire's businessman, Abdul Samad Rabiu has quit his father's business suddenly after becoming Executive Director less than one year

Naziru Isyaku Rabiu did not give reason for his sudden resignation but a statement to SEC said the resignation is effective August 17

Naziru was appointed Executive Director of BUA Foods in November 1, 2022 after acting in different capacities in the BUA Group

The son of Nigeria's billionaire businessman, Rabiu Abdulsamad Rabiu, has stepped down from his position as the Executive Director of BUA Foods Plc, one of Nigeria's largest food production companies.

Naziru Isyaku Rabiu left his father's company effective August 17, 2022, according to a statement by the company.

Abdul Samad Rabiu and son, Naziru Rabiu

Source: Getty Images

No reason for sudden resignation

The younger Rabiu did not reason for his sudden resignation. Still, part of the statement by the company to the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission said that the resignation is effective August 17.

Naziru is one of the kids of Abdul Samad Rabiu, a billionaire industrialist.

The young Rabiu has a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from the University of Hertfordshire. He held the position of Executive Director at BUA Foods for less than a year, a Business Insider report said.

Former employee of Seplat Petroleum

Naziru was appointed in November 2021 as the ED of BUA Foods.

He held other positions in the BUA conglomerate as Commercial Director and Business Development Officer.

The billionaire's son also had a stint as a business analyst at Seplat Petroleum Development Company, a leading oil and gas exploration company in Nigeria.

BUA Foods belongs to the BUA Group, a conglomerate with operations in various areas of the Nigerian economy.

The BUA Group also owns a Sugar production company, flour milling, edible oil processing and rice production companies.

His father, Abdul Samad Rabiu, is the Chairman and CEO of the BUA Group.

