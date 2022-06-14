Details have emerged on how the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) will operate after completion.

The project which is expected to begin operation in the first half of 2023 will have a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Dangote refinery will be converting crude oil to seven other Value-Added Products at the time the refinery is fully operational in 2023

As works continue towards the completion dates for the much anticipated Dangote Refinery, a document has revealed that the refinery will be converting crude oil to nine other Value-added fuels and other products.

According to a report by MoneyCentral, the refinery which has the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) will convert crude oil into various products such as gasoline, kerosene/jet fuel, diesel, propane/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Polypropylene, and other value-added fuels when it finally becomes operational.

Management of Dangote Industries in several interviews expressed optimism that by year-end the refinery will be 95% completed and also commissioned for operation in the first half of 2023.

Construction works is ongoing at Dangote refineries Credit:Tom Saater/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Details of how the refinery will operate

It is believed that the initial production capacity at the refinery will be 27.2 million tonnes a year, or 74,538 tonnes per day broken down into these specific products.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Products expected to be produced in tonnes daily include Gasoline (33,571), Kerosine (14,849), Diesel (15,197), Polypropylene (1,980), LPG (717), Sulphur (80), Bunker (3,000) and Fuel (5,154).

Details of crude oil to be converted

Source: Facebook

Plans after Dangote refineries is completed

According to the Sun report, the Federal government has expressed huge optimism and the amount of relief the refinery will bring to Nigeria's subsidies problems.

Aside from that Dangote refinery has been designed for a wide range of crudes processing including most the African crudes, a few Middle Eastern crudes and the American Light tight oil (LTO).

It is expected that the refinery will become the dominant fuel supplier in Nigeria, with the ability to export to other parts of Africa, Europe and South America.

Fuel scarcity drives up the price of diesel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that fuel scarcity had driven up the price of diesel to N550 per litre.

Buyers interviewed by Legit lamented the ripple effect of the hike in petroleum products in the country.

Michael Agwu, a businessman told Legit.ng in Lagos that what the price increase means is that it will further drive up inflation in the country.

Source: Legit.ng