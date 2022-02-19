A new Coca-Cola product is set to be launched next week and left many consumers in a dilemma as to its flavour

The mystery product has been making the rounds on social media with many saying it could taste like raspberry

Coca-Cola said the idea behind the new product is is inspired by space and has engaged in massive social media campaigns to promote it

A newest product by the world’s soft drink giant, Coca-Cola has set tongues wagging about its taste or flavour.

The new Coca-Cola Starlight is said to be a limited edition as it rested popular flavours and brands.

Coca-Cola's new product sets tongues wagging

What Consumers are saying about Starlight

After resting many brands, Coca-Cola has focused on hyping its core product, Coke. The novel product, Starlight is the novel beverage from Coca-Cola Creations, a new creativity platform.

According to a CNN report, buyers are confused on how it is supposed to take, Reddit users who spotted the product online a few months ago circulated some ideas about the new product’s flavour.

Some say they saw the mystery product on retailer sites as it is set to be launched next week.

One user said it could taste like raspberry, ideation of starlight.

What Coca-Cola said about the new product

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, the the firm cleared the air. In its tacit explanation, Coca-Cola said the product is inspired by space, has "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space," the company said in a release.

So yeah, maybe s'mores?

The product is getting the full promotional treatment of Coca-Cola creations, including digital marketing campaigns.

