NNPC Limited adjusted petrol prices several times in 2025 as it lost its influence in shaping market trends

Dangote Refinery assumed the leadership role, and its price adjustments became a key reference

Overall, petrol prices at NNPC filling stations in Lagos were reduced by N175 in 2025

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced petrol prices by over N175.

The latest adjustment came on Wednesday, December 24, ahead of the festive holidays, as the pump price in Lagos was slashed to N785 per litre.

This marks the third reduction in one week and represents an N35 drop from the previous price of N820 at Lagos filling stations

All through the year, NNPC has sought to stay competitive with Dangote Petroleum Refinery, and the latest price adjustment brings it closer to the N739 retail price offered by MRS Oil, the refinery’s major partner.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, petrol at NNPC outlets in Abuja was still selling for N835 per litre, though a change in price is expected.

NNPC reduce petrol price by N175 in 2025

The year opened with petrol in Lagos selling at approximately N960 per litre in January, according to TheCable.

In February, NNPC reduced the Lagos price to N945 amid a drop in global oil prices.

By March, petrol prices at NNPC stations fell further, from N945 to N860 per litre.

April saw a N60 increase, bringing prices to N925 per litre in Lagos and N950 per litre in Abuja. In May, the price eased slightly to N870 per litre, but this did not last long, as June saw averages rise again to N915 per litre in Lagos and N945 in Abuja.

Another adjustment came in mid-July, with NNPC reducing pump prices to N865 in Lagos and N895 in Abuja. In August, prices were raised to N915 per litre in Lagos and N955 in Abuja.

From September through October, prices remained steady at around N915 in Lagos and N955 in Abuja.

By November, surveys showed petrol prices had dropped to N900 in Lagos and N940 in Abuja. December recorded the year’s biggest cut, as prices in Lagos, which had started the month at N900, fell to N785 per litre on the eve of Christmas.

Nigerians planning to travel during the holiday season are set to benefit from this reduction, which could help reduce travel expenses.

Dangote slash petrol price to N699

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its petrol gantry price by 15.58%, bringing it down from N828 to N699 per litre.

The move marks the refinery’s 20th price adjustment this year. In 2025, Dangote's ex-depot rate dropped by N200.50 per litre.

The company described the move as part of its commitment to lower the cost of road transportation and make the festive season more affordable.

The steady slide in Dangote’s pricing has placed significant pressure on marketers that rely heavily on imported petrol.

