The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been commended for transforming Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape into one of transparency, innovation, and renewed investor confidence.

The West Africa Energy Policy Institute (WA-EPI) described the agency’s reforms as a model for effective oil governance that is influencing energy development across the ECOWAS sub-region.

Regional impact beyond borders

In a statement released on Wednesday, WA-EPI’s Executive Director, Fatoumata Diallo, said Nigeria’s oil sector reforms under the NUPRC have far-reaching effects across West Africa. Given Nigeria’s dominance in regional oil production, every policy shift in its petroleum governance impacts investment flows, infrastructure projects, and cross-border trade.

“The NUPRC has redefined Nigeria’s upstream governance in a way that benefits not just the country, but the entire sub-region,” Diallo said.

“By promoting clarity, data-driven regulation, and investor confidence, the Commission has created a model of strategic oil governance that stabilizes markets and attracts regional partnerships.”

A transparent, data-driven industry

Under the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the NUPRC has introduced a regulatory culture anchored on accountability, competitiveness, and innovation.

The agency’s digital reforms have made production data, field performance reports, and licensing information accessible in real time, a major shift from the opaque practices that once defined the Nigerian oil sector.

“For the first time in decades, oil in Nigeria is beginning to look like a normal, well-governed business,” Diallo noted. “This level of transparency has strengthened Nigeria’s reputation as a dependable regional energy hub.”

Investor Confidence on the Rise

WA-EPI highlighted a dramatic increase in Nigeria’s active rig count — from just eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2025, calling it clear evidence of revived investor confidence and regulatory stability.

The Commission’s financial reforms have also led to significant government revenue gains, with surpluses of 18.3% in 2022, 14.6% in 2023, and an unprecedented 84.2% in 2024.

“These are not mere statistics,” the think tank stated. “They reflect a regulator that understands the connection between transparency, investor security, and sustainable growth.”

Digital transformation and global credibility

Another standout achievement under NUPRC’s leadership is the automation of licensing and compliance processes, which has reduced bureaucratic interference and enhanced Nigeria’s credibility among global investors.

Diallo said this technological advancement demonstrates that effective governance is not about adding layers of complexity, but enforcing existing rules with fairness and integrity.

“When the system is fair, investors respond with trust — and that trust translates into jobs, infrastructure, and regional growth,” she added.

A model for the sub-region

WA-EPI further praised Nigeria’s implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), describing it as the backbone of the new era in oil governance. The Act, according to the think tank, has improved host community relations and aligned Nigeria’s energy framework with global sustainability standards.

“Across West Africa, countries are watching how Nigeria manages this transition,” Diallo said. “The success of the NUPRC’s reforms shows that strong institutions and consistent rules can transform natural resource wealth into shared prosperity.”

Nigeria’s oil sector revival is fast becoming a regional benchmark for responsible governance, one that could shape the next decade of West Africa’s energy future.

