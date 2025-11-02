NNPC has reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) across its retail outlets nationwide

The latest adjustment comes as supply challenges at the Dangote Refinery ease, with the refinery promising enough supply

With the new pricing, NNPCL outlets now sell petrol at N945 per litre in Abuja and N920 in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, following improved supply from the Dangote Refinery.

NNPC's new petrol price

Checks by Legit.ng revealed that in Abuja, NNPC filling stations are dispensing fuel at N945 per litre on Sunday, November 2, down from N955, representing a N10 reduction.

Similarly, in Lagos, the price of petrol at NNPCL stations dropped slightly from N922 to N920 per litre.

Other changes observed include Akwa Ibom, where the average petrol price reduced from N955 to N950 per litre; Abia, which recorded a slight increase from N945 to N947 per litre; and Niger, where the price dropped significantly from N945 to N920 per litre.

This development follows reports of better fuel supply across the country from the Dangote Refinery and licensed petroleum product importers.

The latest adjustment is expected to bring slight relief for Nigerians battling with the high cost of living.

Here are the latest petrol prices at NNPC filling stations

Abuja: N945

Lagos: N920

Abia: N947

Adamawa: N910

Akwa Ibom: N955

Anambra: N947

Bauchi: N915

Bayelsa: N935

Benue: N960

Borno: N965

Cross River: N910

Delta: N935

Ebonyi: N890

Edo: N935

Enugu: N947

Gombe: N965

Imo: N947

Kaduna: N965

Kano: N945

Katsina: N950

Kwara: N875

Nasarawa: N960

Niger: N920

Ogun: N920

Ondo: N932

Osun: N920

Oyo: N920

Plateau: N900

Rivers: N928

Sokoto: N945

Taraba: N965

Yobe: N980

Zamfara: N965

Dangote promises fuel supply during festive season

Meanwhile, Dangote refinery has assured Nigerians of the supply of petrol and diesel nationwide during the upcoming festive period.

In a statement signed by Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, its daily output now exceeds Nigeria’s consumption capacity.

It revealed the refinery currently dispenses over 45 million litres of petrol and 25 million litres of diesel daily.

He stated:

“Our production capacity surpasses national demand.

“We are collaborating with regulators and distributors to ensure efficient delivery across the country. Dangote remains committed to powering Nigeria.”

He noted that increased domestic refining has helped stabilise the naira by reducing foreign exchange outflows and supporting local currency inflows.

Depots reduce petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petrol prices at private depots across Nigeria are now lower than those at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The average ex-depot price at major private depots has dropped to between N872 and N875 per litre, down from the previous average of N900.

The ex-depot price reduction is expected to determine how much Nigerians pay for petrol in the coming days.

