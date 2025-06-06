PETROAN has praised the works of Petroleumprice.ng as Nigeria’s leading platform for real-time fuel pricing

The platform, which offers daily depot price updates, expert analysis, also provides secure B2B tools to support marketers, retailers, and consumers

Fuel marketers believe that the platform is significant to operational efficiency across the downstream petroleum sector

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has officially endorsed Petroleumprice.ng as the country’s premier platform for fuel pricing and digital marketplace services.

Petrol marketers endorse a pricing platform for transparency in the oil sector Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

PETROAN, representing fuel retail outlets nationwide, praised Petroleumprice.ng for its role in promoting accuracy and transparency across the industry.

The endorsement solidifies Petroleumprice.ng's position as a trusted source of real-time fuel pricing, downstream petroleum news, and market insights.

During the endorsement ceremony held in Lagos, Billy Gillis-Harry PETROAN National President, underscored the platform’s significance in the sector's modernisation efforts.

He emphasised the urgent need for technological innovation to meet current challenges, praising Petroleumprice.ng for empowering stakeholders with reliable data.

Gillis-Harry said:

"Petroleumprice.ng embodies the transparency and innovation our sector urgently needs.

"It enables marketers, retailers, fleet operators, and consumers to make informed decisions based on verified, real-time information."

Also, Joseph Obele, National PRO of PETROAN noted the critical role of digital platforms in ensuring price integrity and reducing risks within the fuel supply chain.

He affirmed that PETROAN's collaboration with Petroleumprice.ng would bolster data transparency and support reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s fuel distribution efficiency.

PETROAN believes new digital platform for transparency in the oil sector Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

New fuel pricing platform gets endorsement

In response to the endorsement, Olatide Jeremiah Petroleumprice.ng CEO expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the platform's commitment to transforming Nigeria’s downstream petroleum landscape through advanced technology and dependable intelligence tools.

He said:

"We are honoured by PETROAN’s endorsement," Jeremiah stated. "Our mission is to deliver accurate depot pricing, actionable market intelligence, and a secure trading environment for all stakeholders.

"Petroleumprice.ng offers comprehensive coverage, providing real-time updates on petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), kerosene (DPK/ATK), and LPG prices sourced daily from major depots in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Calabar. This enables users to monitor regional price trends and optimize cost management strategies effectively.

"The platform also features expert market analysis on oil price fluctuations, foreign exchange impacts, refinery activities, and regulatory developments. Its mobile-optimized interface, verified B2B trading capabilities, alert services, and stakeholder resources aim to enhance transparency and build trust across the industry."

6 depots as competition heightens with Dangote Refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that six major petroleum depot operators have announced a reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Emadeb led the charge by lowering its price from N903 per litre to N827 per litre, while First Royal adjusted theirs from N828 per litre to N826 per litre.

Similarly, MENJ, Aiteo, Pinnacle, and Hyde have lowered their prices to N826, N825, N850, and ₦868 per litre, respectively, reflecting a drop from their previous rates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng