Nigeria's foremost meter manufacturer, MOJEC, deployed 300,000 meters and achieved 80% installment in 2024

According to the head of installations, the company accounted for a significant portion of total installations across the country

MOJEC leadership has also shared plans to play a more critical role in closing the metering gap in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Nigeria’s indigenous meter manufacturer, MOJEC, has disclosed that it achieved a new milestone in 2024, installing over 240,000 prepaid meters in Nigeria.

This is part of moves to improve electricity consumption management in the country. The company noted that it deployed 300,000 meters throughout Nigeria in the same period, and achieved 80% installment, translating to 240,000 meters.

These installations were done through the MOJEC Meter Asset Management Company (M3AC), one of its subsidiaries.

New Record: MOJEC installed over 240,000 prepaid meters in 2024. Photo Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued on Thursday. MOJEC stated that the 2024 achievement is a reflection of its robust capacity and willingness to scale up metering initiatives, and electricity consumption management in Nigeria.

MOJEC also reiterated its commitment to bridge the metering gap in Nigeria and ensure higher energy accountability. Chantelle Abdul, Managing Director of the MOJEC group stated that the company achieved the feat, thanks to its state-of-the-art metering facilities.

He added that the group achieves a yearly installment of up to 5 million meters across all subsidiaries.

Nigeria's government has always emphasised the intention to drive up metering among electricity consumers, especially with recent data showing that up to 53% of nigerian consumers are yet to be metered.

Breakdown of Prepaid meter installations

Mr Monday Ubogu, the head of Installations, said that installations from MOJEC accounted for 40% of total meter installations in Nigeria within the first three quarters of the year.

The company successfully installed 150,000 meters across several Distribution Companies (DisCos) in that period, out of a total of about 375,000 installations that took place across Nigeria, the GUARDIAN reports.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, it achieved another 95,000 meters successfully installed. This brings its total number to almost 4 million meters installed since the privatisation of the sector in Nigeria.

According to Ubogu, MOJEC can drive metering initiatives across different programmes and initiatives, including Vendor Financing, MAF, CAPMI, and Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Phases I and II.

Recall that the company recently released its meter codes and troubleshooting tips for users who might encounter one error code or the other.

FG moves to increase Prepaid meters installation

In related news, the Federal government recently entered agreements with several companies to install about 1.5 million smart meters across Nigeria.

These companies include Ningbo Sanxing Smart Electric, Messrs. XJ Group, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the project will play a critical role in closing the meter gap in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, the federal and state governments also raised another N100 billion for the purchase of prepaid energy meters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng