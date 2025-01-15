A safety and technical group has come forward to debunk claims in a viral video advising LPG users not to fill their cylinders to full capacity

The group chairman says that the claims in the video are misleading, as the labelled capacity already factors in room for gas expansion

He says that users can fill their cylinders as indicated on the label, assuring that it is in line with safety and regulatory standards

The Nigeria Liquefied & Compressed Gases Association (NLCGA) has assured the public that adhering to the weight limits for filling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, as established by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), is entirely safe as long as the cylinders are not filled to capacity.

The group was responding to concerns raised in a viral social media video, the NATION reports.

The chairman of the NLCGA Safety and Technical Committee, Femi Fanoiki debunked the viral video, describing it as inaccurate and misleading.

The video urged users not to fill LPG cylinders, recommending that a “12kg” cylinder be filled only to “10kg” or “11kg.”

This message in the video, illustrated with visual examples, has triggered worried reactions from LPG consumers.

SON standards for LPG cylinders

Providing clarification, Fanoiki explained that the safe filling weight of an LPG cylinder is based on standards designed to accommodate gas expansion under different weather conditions.

He explained;

“The SON Standard for cylinders (NIS: 69) defines the capacity of each cylinder by its volume, also known as water capacity”

He emphasised that this weight is clearly marked on each cylinder in compliance with regulatory guidelines. This means that every cylinder is already labelled to make room for gas expansion, in line with global safety standards.

Using a “12.5kg” cylinder as an example, Fanoiki explained that its liquid capacity is around 26.5 litres. He noted that safety calculations—85% of the liquid capacity multiplied by the specific gravity (SG) of LPG—confirm the cylinder can safely hold 12.5kg of LPG.

“The prescribed weights marked on cylinders fully comply with SON NIS: 69 standards, ensuring user safety and adherence to regulations,” Fanoiki stressed.

He urged the public to ignore misinformation and follow the verified safety guidelines issued by regulatory authorities.

The viral video on gas cylinders

A viral video on social media claimed that filling up a cooking gas or LPG cylinder could place the user at risk of a gas explosion.

The creator suggested that users only fill it to 85% capacity to make room for gas expansion during changing weather conditions.

However, the NLCGA chairman said in its response that the claim is unfounded since the labelled capacity already makes room for gas expansion.

FG moves to crash cooking gas prices

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had suspended the export of cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), to prioritise local consumers.

The minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpo Ekpo, made the announcement, saying that it would also arrest the rising cost of the product.

