The Dangote Refinery has revealed that it exported petrol to four African countries, including Cameroon, South Africa, Angola, and Ghana

The Vice President of Oil And Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Edwin Devakumar, disclosed this to a Japanese delegation

He stated that the plant is a Nigerian investor's vision, designed and built by Nigerians for the global market

Edwin Devakumar, Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, disclosed this when a Japanese Business Delegation led by Japan’s Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, visited the plant.

Dangote Refinery names other top buyers

Devakumr said that the plant has exported PMS to four African countries. At the same time, its diesel has gone global, and the jet fuel is heavily exported to European markets, saying that the refinery’s products are already making their mark globally.

He disclosed that by leveraging Afica’s crude oil resources to produce refined products locally, the refinery aims to create a cycle of industrial growth, job creation, and economic prosperity.

According to him, the refinery is a point of pride that a Nigerian firm designed and successfully built the world’s largest single-train refinery complex.

He added that Dangote Industries was the mega refinery's Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor.

Vanguard reports that Devakumar assured the Japanese delegation that the company is willing to collaborate and always seeks to maintain the best standard.

Dangote Refinery to boost Nigeria’s GDP

The Dangote Group VP said the facility will significantly boost investment in downstream industries, create value, generate jobs, increase tax revenue, reduce FX outflows, and contribute to Nigeria's GDP.

Hideo, the Japanese Ambassador-designate, described the refinery as a masterpiece, showcasing Nigeria’s technological advancement to the world.

The delegation toured the Refinery and Dangote Fertilisers, noting that it reinforces Nigeria’s role as Africa’s leader.

