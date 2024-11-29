Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has clarified that bulk product sales have not begun at the Port Harcourt refinery despite reports of product trucking on Tuesday.

This statement came in response to numerous inquiries about the pricing framework, as Nigerians expressed curiosity about how the revamped refinery might influence prices.

Earlier this week, the NNPC received widespread praise from Nigerians for announcing the official commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Shortly after, speculation arose regarding the price of petrol, with some suggesting it was higher than the price offered by the Dangote Refinery.

NNPC still finalizing bulk petrol sales plans

The National Headquarters of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) in Abuja stated that the NNPC Port Harcourt refinery has not issued a new price for PMS.

According to PETROAN, its members are currently purchasing PMS using the existing pricing template while awaiting an update on new prices.

Responding to the situation, Femi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communication Officer of NNPC Ltd., stated that bulk sales have not yet started as the required processes have yet to be completed.

He said:

“We have not yet commenced bulk sales, and we have not yet opened the purchase portal as we are still finalizing the necessary processes.

“At present, the products we are selling are what we bought from the Dangote Refinery, which includes NMDPRA fees. The product from PH is currently for our retail stores. Our prices are regularly reviewed and adjusted as required.”

