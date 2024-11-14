NNPC Limited has announced strategic appointments, retirement and promotion of some of its top executives

The oil company said the change is part of NNPC's commitment to improving governance and operational efficiency

The new leadership is tasked with the responsibility of making NNPC limited like its counterparts all over the world

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has made changes to its leadership position.

In a statement released on its social media accounts, the national oil company said the changes aimed to strengthen governance, enhance operational efficiency, and secure the long-term stability of Nigeria’s energy sector.

In the statement titled “Leadership Appointments at NNPC Limited” and signed by Olufemi Soneye, its chief corporate communications officer, the company noted that the new leadership structure is integral to NNPC's vision for sustained growth and efficiency.

Part of the statement reads:

“These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and securing long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector."

New NNPC Limited appointments

Among the high-profile appointments, Adedapo A. Segun was elevated to Chief Financial Officer from his Executive Vice President (EVP) Downstream role.

The NNPC limited said Segun has been recognised for his notable contributions to NNPC's downstream operations, Punch reports.

Another is Isiyaku Abdullahi, appointed as Downstream's new Executive Vice President, succeeding Segun.

Udobong Ntia now heads the Upstream division as Executive Vice President, Upstream.

The statement added that these leadership changes would reinforce NNPC's role in safeguarding Nigeria’s petroleum interests and economic stability.

NNPC speaks on retirements

The company's board also thanked outgoing executives Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their dedication and significant contributions to NNPC.

