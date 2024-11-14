NNPC Announces Senior Management Appointments, Explains Decision
- NNPC Limited has announced strategic appointments, retirement and promotion of some of its top executives
- The oil company said the change is part of NNPC's commitment to improving governance and operational efficiency
- The new leadership is tasked with the responsibility of making NNPC limited like its counterparts all over the world
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has made changes to its leadership position.
In a statement released on its social media accounts, the national oil company said the changes aimed to strengthen governance, enhance operational efficiency, and secure the long-term stability of Nigeria’s energy sector.
In the statement titled “Leadership Appointments at NNPC Limited” and signed by Olufemi Soneye, its chief corporate communications officer, the company noted that the new leadership structure is integral to NNPC's vision for sustained growth and efficiency.
Part of the statement reads:
“These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and securing long-term success in Nigeria’s energy sector."
New NNPC Limited appointments
Among the high-profile appointments, Adedapo A. Segun was elevated to Chief Financial Officer from his Executive Vice President (EVP) Downstream role.
The NNPC limited said Segun has been recognised for his notable contributions to NNPC's downstream operations, Punch reports.
Another is Isiyaku Abdullahi, appointed as Downstream's new Executive Vice President, succeeding Segun.
Udobong Ntia now heads the Upstream division as Executive Vice President, Upstream.
The statement added that these leadership changes would reinforce NNPC's role in safeguarding Nigeria’s petroleum interests and economic stability.
NNPC speaks on retirements
The company's board also thanked outgoing executives Mr. Umar Ajiya and Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan for their dedication and significant contributions to NNPC.
NNPC raises petrol price
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) had raised the petrol price again.
The development came as Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, said that petrol was idle at his refinery without patronage.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.