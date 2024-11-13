Experts in African energy have outlined practical measures essential for integrating solar and gas energy to foster sustainable growth and development

They emphasized that the transition to renewable energy, driven by climate change considerations, should not impede Africa’s economic advancement

This strategy, they say, will allow Africa to satisfy its energy needs while also supporting the worldwide shift toward cleaner energy sources

Top energy experts across Africa have emphasized the need for a proactive stance on adopting solar and gas energy as part of the ongoing global energy transition.

At the 3rd International African Energy, Oil, and Gas Summit, they stressed the importance of adjusting to evolving energy demands while carefully managing Africa's depleting natural resources.

The experts highlighted that Africa's energy transition is a remarkable opportunity to redefine the continent’s economic future. Photo credit - World Oil, Solar Systems

The African Peace Organization hosted the summit at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, Namibia, gathering prominent figures in the energy sector. Attendees included Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd.; HRH Sir David Serena Dokubo, Director at Green Energy International Ltd.; and Jinot Razafimamonjy, Director of Hydrocarbons from Madagascar’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons.

Economic potential in solar, gas energy

The experts highlighted that the shift to renewable energy, spurred by climate change concerns, should not hinder Africa’s economic progress.

In a communique released at the end of the summit, themed "A Symphony of Progress – Harnessing Africa's Natural Resource Development," the experts urged African nations to explore the economic potential of solar and gas energy.

Despite international efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, Africa's significant energy needs and abundant solar and natural gas resources present substantial growth opportunities for the continent.

The communique, signed by Justice Suleman Galadima, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the African Peace Organization, alongside Barr. Noah Ajare, urged African governments to integrate gas and solar energy into a comprehensive energy strategy.

They noted that this approach would enable Africa to meet its own energy demands while contributing to the global transition to cleaner energy sources.

To boost energy transition in Nigeria, the federal government recently initiated a program to offer reasonably priced credit for solar energy adoption and car conversions to compressed natural gas.

Away from fossil fuel to renewable energy

Experts warned that, given current conditions, an immediate move away from fossil fuels is not feasible for African countries.

Instead, they advised prioritizing the growth of local private sectors and attracting investment to develop the continent’s oil, gas, and hydrogen assets.

Africa’s significant natural gas reserves offer potential benefits for power generation and LPG production; however, the summit highlighted that many nations are still far from fully capitalizing on these resources due to limited extraction capabilities.

The summit highlighted that Africa's energy transition is not only a challenge but also a remarkable opportunity to redefine the continent’s economic future, enhance quality of life, and safeguard the environment.

Experts emphasized that Africa should capitalize on this critical moment to set an example in sustainable energy development, ensuring its abundant natural resources continue to benefit its own populations.

NIPCO boss outlines path to cheaper gas

aMeanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Managing Director and CEO of NIPCO Plc, Mr. Suresh Kumar, has outlined key measures needed to reduce the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, in Nigeria.

Kumar stated that the key to reducing the rising cost of cooking gas lies in supporting local refineries, such as the Dangote Refinery, to enhance domestic gas production.

He emphasised that with local refineries, including Dangote Refinery, now purchasing crude oil in Nigerian currency, local LPG production is expected to rise, leading to a decrease in prices.

