A fire incident has been reported at the Akaso 4 Wellhead, which is run by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) 18 Operating Limited, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Daily Sun reported that this information was released in a statement over the weekend by Laide Shonola, the Head of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications at NUPRC. She said that the fire, which has spread along the neighboring riverbank, was reported to have started on August 2 at around 11:12 p.m.

The NUPRC clarified that while the incident's cause is yet unknown, a cooperative inquiry including pertinent parties has been started to ascertain it as well as its area of influence.

“The company has deployed a naval houseboat within the incident area and established community surveillance to monitor the situation. Meanwhile, a joint investigation with relevant stakeholders is being planned to determine the cause and the area of impact.

“It’s important to note that the Akaso Well 4 has been out of operation for a significant period of time. As a reminder, the fire at the company’s Alakiri Well 9T, which started on February 23, 2024, is still raging. The contractor engaged to deal with the situation, Kenyon International West Africa Company, is facing some challenges in putting out the fire.

“They are now planning to deploy the total oxygen extraction method instead of the heat extraction method currently being deployed. The equipment fabrication is 100% complete and the contractor is awaiting mobilisation from the well owners. Contractor personnel are on-site monitoring the incident.

It added that a meeting with the management of NNPC 18 Operating Limited is planned to review the safety and integrity of its operations and update on the incident will be provided.

