The Nigerian government is set to host the first digital oil and gas conference in Nigeria

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources, in collaboration with Great Minds Events, hopes to put Nigeria’s oil sector on the global pedestal

The Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed that the government wants to drive a conducive environment for investors

In collaboration with Great Minds Events, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is set to commence the inaugural Africa Oil & Gas Digital Transformation Conference 2024, set for September 3-4, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

This event will be pivotal in driving the digital transformation of Africa's oil and gas sector.

The conference to deepen PIA achievements

Underscoring the essence of the event, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Hon. Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), said the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to ensuring a conducive business environment for National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs) by tackling issues of pipeline vandalization and oil theft.

Lokpobiri said:

"This conference is not just about increasing production but also ensuring the benefits are felt by all Nigerians. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has revolutionized the energy sector with a friendly regulatory framework, ensuring transparency and stimulating investment. Our shared responsibility is to protect our environment, our resources, and the livelihoods of those in oil-producing regions."

According to reports, the conference will address the dynamic challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in the oil and gas industry. It will feature keynotes and panel discussions from industry experts, including leaders from ExxonMobil Nigeria and KPMG.

Attendees will benefit from networking sessions, one-on-one meetings with key opinion leaders, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge solutions.

Over time, Great Minds Events has built solid partnerships and consistently delivers impactful industry conferences.

Dangote refinery fights with petroleum regulators

The organization believes collaboration with forward-thinking companies will drive the necessary digital transformation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and further shape the future of Africa’s oil and gas industry.

The development comes amid a row between Nigeria’s oil regulators and the Dangote refinery.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) accused the refinery of operating without a license and selling low-quality products.

However, the refinery management refuted the claims, saying its products are 80% superior to imported ones.

Nigeria regains top position as It produces 236m barrels of crude

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria produced 236,229,281 barrels of crude oil in the first half of 2024.

Data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission confirmed that 44.2 million barrels of crude were produced in January and 38.3 million barrels in February.

The Punch reported that 38.1 million barrels were produced in March and 38.4 million barrels were produced each month in April.

