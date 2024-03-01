A new report has identified new experiences of women in the clean energy sector in Africa

The report was published by Shortlist and Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet to identify opportunities for women in clean energy on the continent

Legit.ng's Pascal Oparada has reported Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investment and the Economy for over a decade.

Shortlist and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has released "Empowering Women in Clean Energy: Advancing and Retaining an Equitable Workforce," a report highlighting new data on women's experiences in Africa's clean energy sector.

The data, collected from over 150 professionals across sub-Saharan Africa, provides insights into the causes of gender inequity in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

The report seeks pay equality in the sector

The report also features the sector's first pay equity analysis, revealing the positive but unequal impact of job training and placement programs on salaries in the industry.

The report builds on the September 2023 publication, "Bottlenecks and Breakthroughs: Advancing Gender Equity in African Clean Energy," which investigated the talent pipeline and recruitment barriers for women entering clean energy jobs, and focuses on workplace challenges that limit women's advancement and retention once they have entered the sector.

A previous report indicates women are underrepresented

Women need to be more represented across levels of management in clean energy companies. Previous research shows that women hold only a quarter of leadership and manager roles at renewable energy companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

"Empowering Women in Clean Energy" synthesises insights from women in the field and presents recommendations for better outcomes, including structured training, mentorship and coaching programs, transparent pathways to promotion, flexible maternity leave policies and access to female role models.

"As investments in climate and clean energy grow in Africa, we need to pay serious attention to female labour force participation in green jobs," said Ciara Remerscheid, Director of Shortlist Futures and author of the report. "This report provides a blueprint for clean energy companies to harness the talent of women throughout their organisations."

The role of GEAPP

GEAPP funded the reports as part of the "Women for Green Jobs" (W4GJ) program implemented by Shortlist with support from Value for Women.

W4GJ aims to help more women access and succeed in clean energy careers in Africa, specifically targeting job placements, career support and employer-level interventions across the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

This programme works with over forty clean energy companies, including Husk Power, Nuru, Sistema.bio and Sun King, to support their growth by addressing equitable hiring challenges.

