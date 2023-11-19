The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has provided clarification to its name brand and logo

In the media, the oil company has been described in various names and has saw the need to set the record straight regarding its identity and representation

Additionally, the company has announced its recent accolade as the best innovative company in Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has made clarification that its brand name is NNPC Ltd and not NNPCL.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company stated this in a statement.

NNPC Limited wins best innovative company of the year Photo credit: nnpclimited

Source: Twitter

She also appealed to member of the public to use the new logo of the company.

Her statement reads:

“This is to inform our media partners, stakeholders, and the general public that following the transition of NNPC Ltd from a corporation to a commercially focused limited liability company under the Companies and Allied Matters Act in keeping with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the subsequent rebranding of the company, the old logo seizes to represent the company.

“We, therefore, appeal to all who may have any cause to use the NNPC Ltd.’s logo to use the new logo samples of which are attached to this press note.

“We also appeal for consistency and uniformity in the use of the company’s brand name which is NNPC Ltd, and not NNPCL or any other variant."

NNPC limited wins award

Meanwhile, NNPC Limited has emerged as the 2023 Best Innovative Company of the Year at the just concluded 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition.

This was announced in a statement published on NNPC limited official account on X.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, on behalf of NNPC Ltd., Martina Atuchi, Executive Director, Business Services, NNPC EnSERV, said that the award would further spur the company to achieve more in its quest to deliver value to Nigerians and other stakeholders.

